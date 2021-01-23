Live streaming details: When and where to watch Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC

The weekend action continues in the Indian Super League (ISL) with Bengaluru FC taking on Odisha FC on Sunday. The Blues will aim for redemption when they take on the struggling Odisha FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao.

After their recent slump in form, Bengaluru FC have fallen down to seventh with 13 points from twelve matches. They are currently on a stretch of six matches without a single victory.

Odisha FC's dismal campaign continues as they sit at the floor of the ISL standings with a meagre 7 points from the same number of matches. They have only won one match so this season against Kerala Blasters FC earlier this month.

You can also follow Sportskeeda's match centre for the match between Bengaluru FC & Odisha FC, which will bring you all the updates in real-time.

Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC team news

Bengaluru FC

Interim head coach Naushad Moosa has had a tough time in charge of the Bengaluru FC side. The former ISL champions have lost five matches out of their previous six and have slipped out of the playoff positions.

The defence has not been at their optimal best in the recent fixtures and the second half of the season has got off to a poor start. Juanan and Fran Gonzalez will have their work cut out when they take on a resurgent Odisha FC attack.

Advertisement

Injured - Ashique Kuruniyan

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

Odisha FC

Head coach Stuart Baxter will be impressed with his team's performance against Hyderabad FC. Odisha FC showed great spirit as they bounced back after the defeat against Chennaiyin FC.

South African midfielder Cole Alexander got the goal for Odisha FC to make it 1-1 in favour of the Kalinga Warriors and rescued a point. Along with Diego Mauricio in front of him, Alexander has emerged as a key player in the Odisha FC setup.

Baxter has played their new signing Rakesh Pradhan at left-back and got back Sajid Dhot in the lineup on the other flank.Young midfielders such as Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Vinit Rai will be expected to continue to do well.

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

Advertisement

When does the ISL match between Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC kick off?

India: January 24, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV