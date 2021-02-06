Live streaming details: When and where to watch Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal

Jamshedpur FC will look to revive their playoff hopes when they lock horns with SC East Bengal at the Fatorda Stadium in the first ISL match on Sunday.

Jamshedpur FC started the season strongly but faced three successive defeats last month, putting a halt to their progress. The team, however, has now picked up five points from their last three games. The Red Miners are thus back in the race for the ISL playoffs.

The Red and Golds started their ISL season poorly but managed to put up a few good performances which have mathematically kept them in the race. The team looked to have found a solution to their problems. However, things haven't gone their way of late, with SC East Bengal currently on a five-match winless run.

Both teams will give their all to win the game as they look to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal Team News

Jamshedpur FC

The Red Miners come into this game on the back of three consecutive clean sheets. They still have a lot to worry about as they scored just twice in their last five games. Head coach Owen Coyle will hope that his strikers improve as the team aims for the play-offs.

In terms of team news, Jamshedpur have no real injury concerns and will play their best possible XI.

Injured - None

Advertisement

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

SC East Bengal

SC East Bengal have not had results coming their way in recent times. To compound their misery, they will be without head coach Robbie Fowler. The Englishman has been suspended for four matches after being found guilty of making derogatory remarks against Indian referees.

Nevertheless, the team will have his support off the field. The Red and Golds will have the guidance of other senior coaching members when they play an all-important game against Jamshedpur FC.

The team will be without the services of Lalramchullova and Loken Meitei, both of whom are injured.

Injured - Lalramchullova & Loken Meitei

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

Advertisement

We'll take on Jamshedpur FC in our 16th match this season at the Fatorda Stadium from 5 PM tomorrow.



হিরো আইএসএল-এ আমাদের ষষ্ঠদশতম ম্যাচে আমরা খেলব জামশেদপুর এফসির বিরুদ্ধে, আগামীকাল বিকেল ৫টা থেকে। #ChhilamAchiThakbo #JoyEastBengal #JFCSCEB #LetsFootball #ISL pic.twitter.com/kC2OW8GjL3 — SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) February 6, 2021

When does the ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and SC East Bengal FC kick off?

India: February 7, 2021, 5:00 PM IST

Where and how to watch the ISL match between Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV