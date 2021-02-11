Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC

ISL sides SC East Bengal and Hyderabad FC will face off against each other in Match No. 91 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa. In the previous encounter between the two sides, Hyderabad won the match 3-2.

SC East Bengal have picked up six points in their last six matches, with a solitary win coming against Jamshedpur FC. They have scored 14 goals and conceded 21 times this season.

Hyderabad FC are in the fourth position on the table, with 23 points from 16 games. They head into this fixture on the back of an eight-match unbeaten run.

SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC: Team News

SC East Bengal

SC East Bengal will be without their head coach Robbie Fowler in the dugout. The former Liverpool striker will serve the second of his four-match suspension. Milan Singh has been hospitalized after he suffered an injury in a training session.

Milan Singh's #ISL 2020-21 ended under unfortunate circumstances as he had to be hospitalized with severe abdominal cramps.



He is doing well now, but considering the bio-bubble rule, he won't be able to return to the secure confinement for 14 days. #EastBengal — Debapriya Deb (@debapriya_deb) February 11, 2021

Injured: Milan Singh

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad FC's coach Manolo Marquez has recently signed a two-year contract extension with the club. The Nizams have an injury-free side heading into this clash.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

When does the ISL match between SC East Bengal and Hyderabad FC kick off?

India: February 12, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD, Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2, Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies, Star Sports Bangla, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, and Star Sports Marathi

How to watch the live streaming of SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV