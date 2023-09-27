Mohun Bagan SG vs. Bengaluru FC preview, prediction, predicted lineups, and more for the ISL 2023-24 clash

In a repeat of last season's final, Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Bengaluru FC will face off in a high-octane clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday, September 27, at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Salt Lake, Kolkata.

While Mohun Bagan come into this game on the back of a dominating performance against Punjab FC, Bengaluru FC, without skipper Sunil Chhetri's services, were humbled by their bitter rivals Kerala Blasters in the game that got the new season of the ISL underway.

Mohun Bagan will feel confident of their chances against Bengaluru, having won their last five matches. Their opponents, on the other hand, have just one victory to speak of in their last five encounters.

There have been a total of 16 games between these two teams, with not much to separate them. While Mohun Bagan have won eight of those matches, Bengaluru have been victorious on six occasions. Two matches finished in a draw.

Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC faced off in the ISL final last season

When the two sides met in the final of last season's ISL, Dimitri Petratos gave Mohun Bagan the lead from the spot in the 14th minute. Sunil Chhetri equalized for Bengaluru in the 45th minute.

Roy Krishna gave the Blues the lead in the 78th minute. They were seemingly coasting to a memorable title win until Petratos converted another penalty in the 85th minute to take the game to extra time, and eventually to penalties.

This is where the Mariners held their nerves and managed to upstage Bengaluru after Pablo Perez failed to convert his penalty.

Mohun Bagan also emerged as the winners of the season-opening Durand Cup this year, beating arch-rivals East Bengal in the final.

Chhetri's absence will hurt the Blues, whereas the Mariners, more or less, have a near full-strength side. The additions of Armando Sadiku and Jason Cummings have solidified their attack.

Manvir Singh has been in good form, bagging a goal after coming off the bench against Punjab FC. Mohun Bagan's midfield also appears to be much superior to Bengaluru's. The latter will hope new signing Keziah Veendorp to come good after an own goal against Kerala Blasters.

Rohit Kumar and Suresh Wangjam will hope to keep the Blues' midfield in shape. However, Mohun Bagan appear to be much stronger than their opponents, both on paper and in form.

New signing Curtis Main could turn out to be the X-factor for Bengaluru. Manager Simon Grayson brought him on as a substitute against the Blasters.

Mohun Bagan SG vs Bengaluru FC: Predicted Lineups

Mohun Bagan SG: Vishal Kaith; Brendon Hamill, Hector Yuste, Anwar Ali; Glan Martins, Hugo Boumous, Sahal Abdul Samad, Manvir Singh, Subhasish Bose; Armando Sadiku, Dimitri Petratos.

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Jessel Carneiro, Naorem Roshan Singh, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Slavko Damjanovic, Namgyal Bhutia; Rohit Kumar, Suresh Singh, Keziah Veendorp; Sivasakthi Narayanan, Ryan Williams.

Mohun Bagan SG vs Bengaluru FC: Prediction

Mohun Bagan appear to be the downright favorites to win this game. Bengaluru are weakened considerably in Sunil Chhetri's absence, and the Mariners will hope to make good use of that. Mohun Bagan should be able to win comfortably.

Prediction: Mohun Bagan SG 3-1 Bengaluru FC