Mumbai City FC 1 - 0 SC East Bengal - 4 things we learned

In the match number 98 of the Indian Super League 2021-22 season, Mumbai City FC defeated SC East Bengal 1-0 at the Fatorda in Goa on Tuesday.

It was a match between the sixth-placed Islanders against the bottom-placed team, the Red and Gold Brigade. It was a must-win game for Mumbai City FC if they wanted to stay in the race for a playoff spot. On the other hand, SC East Bengal had just pride to play for.

A win would have taken the Islanders into the top four. Meanwhile, three points would have taken the Torchbearers above NorthEast United FC at the bottom of the table.

The match started on a bright note for SC East Bengal as they created a chance in the first minute itself. After that, Mumbai City FC controlled the ball more, but SC East Bengal had better chances in the first half.

Eventually, both teams failed to score a goal in the first half.

The second half started again on a bright note for SC East Bengal, but they failed to convert a chance.

Later, Bipin Singh gave Mumbai City FC the lead in the 51st minute with a good strike from the edge of the box.

SC East Bengal tried hard to get the equalizer after going a goal down but unfortunately, they squandered some great opportunities to score.

With a win today, Mumbai City FC moved into the top four. SC East Bengal, meanwhile, continue to stay at the bottom of the table.

On that note, let’s take a look at the four things we learned from today’s game.

#4 SC East Bengal missed their crucial players Antonio Perosevic and Hira Mondol

The Red and Gold missed Antonio Perosevic's runs down the flanks (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Antonio Perosevic, the former Croatian national team player, has been the best player for the Red and Gold Brigade this season. He was their go-to man in the attack. The Croatian forward has scored three goals and provided an assist this season. His trickery and pace down the flanks have troubled almost every opposition.

His presence in the team provides SC East Bengal with a different dimension in attack, something they lack without him. Today, Perosevic was named in the initial starting XI but had to be taken off before kickoff due to a fever.

Hira Mondol has been one of the finds this season, with the left-back proving his worth in almost every game he has played. His work rate has been superb and has earned him praise from everyone. His defensive ability and never-say-die attitude has impressed everyone.

He has been one of the best players for the Torchbearers this season. He has made more than a couple of goal-line clearances this season, something which the Red and Gold Brigade missed against Mumbai. Mondol has made the most interceptions for the Kolkata Giants this season. Unfortunately, Hira couldn't play on Tuesday as he was suspended for the game.

#3 Mumbai City FC need to get their midfield in order without Ahmed Jahouh

Apuia wasn't at his best today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Ahmed Jahouh has been one of the most important players for the Islanders this season. He is one of the first names on the teamsheet for the current ISL champions. Unfortunately, Mumbai City FC missed him today due to an injury, and it is uncertain when the Moroccan midfield will be fit to play.

The Islanders missed someone who could control midfield and a game like Jahouh due to which they also lacked creativity.

Mumbai City FC need to find someone to fit into Jahouh's role, or else they will continue to suffer.

Des Buckingham will hope the midfielder is fit within the next few days as the Islanders will need him for their final few games.

#2 SC East Bengal impress today with just two foreigners in their starting XI

Sankar didn't have much to do during the game (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

The Red and Gold Brigade started the game brilliantly. They created some good chances in the first 10-15 minutes but could not convert chances. Ever since Mario Rivera took charge of the squad in the second half of the season, the Torchbearers have showcased good football.

The quality of football that the Kolkata Giants showcased against Mumbai was good, and they will feel hard done by with the result. They had more shots and more shots on goal compared to their opponents, and their inability to convert chances hurt them badly.

SC East Bengal fans will wonder what would have been this season had Mario Rivera been in charge of the team at the beginning of the season.

SC East Bengal have missed a proven goalscorer, and this absence hurt them today.

#1 Bipin Singh helps Mumbai City FC secure three points in a challenging game

Bipin Singh scored the winner today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

The Islanders made a slow start to the game and found it difficult to create openings in the SC East Bengal half. As a result, they didn't have many chances in the first half despite having more of the ball.

In the second half, Bipin Singh gave Mumbai City FC the lead in the 51st minute. He finished off a brilliant solo run by taking a shot from the edge of the box.

It was probably one of the few instances where Mumbai City FC looked genuinely threatening in the game today. They will thank Bipin for converting the chance. Or else it would have made the Islanders' journey into the playoffs a lot more complicated.

Edited by Aditya Singh