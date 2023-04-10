Mumbai City FC vs Churchill Brothers: When and where to watch Hero Super Cup 2023 match?

Mumbai City FC will lock horns with the Churchill Brothers in the first match of Group D of the Super Cup 2023 on Tuesday, April 11. The Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri will host the Hero Super Cup 2023 fixture between the two sides.

Mumbai City FC won the ISL 2022/23 Shield during the recently concluded Indian Super League season. They finished atop the points table with 46 points from 20 encounters. The Islanders lost only a couple of games and drew four matches this season.

They squared off against Bengaluru FC in the ISL 2022/23 semi-finals. The final aggregate score read 2-2 as the game headed to penalties. The Blues emerged victorious to knock Mumbai City FC out of the competition.

Meanwhile, Churchill Brothers finished sixth in the I-League 2022/23 standings with 33 points from 22 matches. The Goa-based club won nine matches and lost six games, while their remaining seven matches ended in draws.

They met Real Kashmir FC in their Super Cup 2023 Qualifier match on Thursday, April 6. The Churchill Brothers thrashed the Kashmir-based club to progress to the group stage of the Hero Super Cup 2023.

Mumbai City FC vs Churchill Brothers: Hero Super Cup 2023 Match Details

Match: Mumbai City FC vs Churchill Brothers, Group D (MCFC vs CBS)

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 11; 5.00 pm IST

Venue: Manjeri Payyanad Stadium

Mumbai City FC vs Churchill Brothers: Telecast details

The Hero Super Cup 2023 match between Mumbai City FC and Churchill Brothers will be broadcast on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels from 5.00 pm IST on Tuesday, April 11.

Mumbai City FC vs Churchill Brothers: Live streaming details

The game between the Islanders and the Red Machines can also be streamed on the Fancode app from 5.00 pm IST on Tuesday, April 11.

ALSO READ | Fourth Marshal Arjan Singh Memorial Tournament 2023: Preview, Schedule and Where to Watch

Poll : 0 votes