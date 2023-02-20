Mumbai City FC lost to East Bengal FC 0-1 in their penultimate league stage game of the ISL 2022-23 season. It was East Bengal FC's 19th game of the season as well.

Mumbai City FC have had a fantastic season, winning the league shield and remaining unbeaten before stumbling to a defeat in their previous game against Bengaluru FC. Mumbai City FC's goal of securing 50 points in the season was dealt a huge blow in their previous game.

East Bengal FC have had a poor season as per their expectations. Also, they came into the game having lost their previous game 2-0 to Chennaiyin FC. They started the game being placed tenth in the league table, and a win would take them to ninth.

The match started on an end-to-end note, with both sides starting the game with attacking intent. Bipin Singh had a couple of chances in the first ten minutes to give the hosts the lead. East Bengal had a couple of half chances of their own and they too failed to convert their chances.

Kamaljit Singh made a good save from a Lallianzuala Chhangte shot from outside the box in the 31st minute.

The scoreboard at halftime read 0-0.

The second half started with Mumbai City FC creating some good chances, but failing to convert them.

Naorem Mahesh Singh scored in the 52nd minute to give East Bengal FC the lead from a Cleiton Silva pass.

Mumbai City FC created a lot of chances but failed to convert them. The visitors were unable to extend their lead.

The full-time scoreboard read 1-0 in favor of East Bengal FC.

It was Mumbai City FC's second consecutive defeat after maintaining an 18-game unbeaten run.

On that note, let's take a look at the player rating for Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC Player Ratings

Phurba Lachenpa (5.5): Phurba had an average game. He made four saves during the game. He also made a few blunders during the game.

Hardik Bhatt (5.5): Hardik had an average game today. He made six tackles during the game. He had a tough time countering Mahesh on the flanks.

Halen Nongtdu (6): Halen gave a good account of himself during the game. He helped his side in the attack and also managed to create a chance.

Mourtada Fall (6): Fall had a good game defensively. He managed to check Cleiton and Jervis well and didn't give them too much space. He also helped his side in the attack.

Vignesh Dakshinamurthy (5): Vignesh was often found out of position during the game. Suhair beat him a couple of times. He was one of the weak links in Mumbai's defense today.

Rowllin Borges (6): Rowllin was more occupied in attack today and failed to help his side in defense. He did create a few chances which the attackers failed to convert.

Ahmed Jahouh (6.5): He managed to control the game and create some good openings. His passes were a cause of concern for East Bengal's defense.

Alberto Noguera (5.5): Nougera created a few chances in the initial moments of the game but the attackers failed to convert them. His presence kept troubling the Red and Gold defense.

Chhangte failed to score today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Lallianzuala Chhangte (5.5): Chhangte had numerous chances to score today but failed to make use of the chances that came his way. He did trouble the East Bengal defense on multiple occasions and should have got his name on the scoresheet.

Ayush Chhikara (4.5): Chhikara missed a good opportunity in the opening minutes of the game from a Bipin cross. He looked out of sync with his teammates and needs time to gel with the team.

Bipin Singh (5): Bipin could have made it 2-0 in the first ten minutes but failed to convert the chances that came his way. He wasn't in the best of form during the game today.

Substitutes

Gursimrat Gill (N/A): Gursimrat replaced Gill in the 90th minute. He didn't play enough minutes to be given a rating

Asif Khan (4.5): Asif replaced Bipin in the 73rd minute. He failed to impact the game in any way.

Gurkirat Singh (5): Gurkirat replaced Chhikara at halftime. He did trouble the East Bengal defense but failed to convert the chances that came his way. He was poor during the set pieces too.

PC Rohlupuia (N/A): Rohlupuia replaced Rowllin in the 90th minute. He failed to impact the game against his former side.

Gyamar Nikum (5): Gyamar replaced Vignesh in the 82nd minute. He had a tough time on the pitch and couldn't do anything worth mentioning.

Poll : 0 votes