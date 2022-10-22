Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - October 22nd, 2022

Mumbai City FC will host Jamshedpur FC at the Mumbai Football Arena in Match 13 of the Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday, October 22, at 5:30 pm IST.

The hosts are currently placed third in the table, having won one and drawn one of their two games so far. The team started their campaign with a 3-3 draw over last year's champions Hyderabad FC before beating Odisha FC 2-0.

Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, have played just once, suffering a 2-3 defeat at the hands of Odisha FC.

The two sides have met each other 10 times in the league, with the Islanders winning three against the Red Miners, who have won five. Two clashes between the two sides have finished in draws.

Squads to choose from

Mumbai City FC

Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammed Nawaz, Bhaskar Roy

Defenders: Mourtada Fall, Rostyn Griffiths, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Sanjeev Stalin, Mandar Rao Dessai, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mehtab Singh, Gursimrat Singh Gill

Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Alberto Noguera, Lalengmawia Ralte, Vinit Rai, Rowllin Borges, Asif Khan

Forwards: Greg Stewart, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Vikram Partap Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Ayush Chhikara

Jamshedpur FC

Goalkeepers: TP Rehenesh, Rakshit Dagar, Vishal Yadav

Defenders: Peter Hartley, Eli Sabia, Laldinliana Renthlei, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinpuia Pachuau, Sandip Mandi, Muhammad Uvais, and Saphaba Telem

Midfielders: Wellington Priori, Germanpreet Singh, Sk Sahil, Jitendra Singh, Phijam Singh

Forwards: Daniel Chima Chukwu, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Harry Sawyer, Boris Singh, Farukh Choudhary, Ishan Pandita, Komal Thatal, Ritwik Das, Seiminlen Doungel, Nikhil Barla

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai: Phurba Lachenpa (GK), Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Mehtab Singh, Sanjeev Stalin, Ahmed Jahouh, Alberto Noguera, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Greg Stewart

Jamshedpur: Rehenesh TP (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Eli Sabia, Ricky Lallawmawma, Ritwik Das, Jitendra Singh, Wellington Priori, Boris Singh, Germanpreet Singh, and Daniel Chima.

Match Details

Match: Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Match 13.

Date and time: Saturday, October 22, 2022; 5.30 pm IST.

Venue: Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai.

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Rehenesh TP, Ricky Lallawmawma, Peter Hartley, Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Ritwik Das, Ahmed Jahouh, Alberto Noguera, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Greg Stewart

Captain: Greg Stewart | Vice-captain: Alberto Noguera.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Phurba Lachenpa, Laldinliana Renthlei, Mandar Rao Desai, Eli Sabia, Wellington Priori, Vinit Rai, Bipin Singh, Germanpreet Singh, Lalengmawia Ralte Seiminlen Doungel, Jay Aston Emmanuel Thomas.

Captain: Bipin Singh | Vice-captain: Laldinliana Renthlei

