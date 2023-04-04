Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC: When and where to watch AFC Champions League Playoff match in India?

ISL 2022/23 Shield winners Mumbai City FC will go head-to-head against ISL 2021/22 Shield winners Jamshedpur FC in a bid to book a berth in the AFC Champions League 2023-24 group stage.

The AFC Champions League Playoff match will be played on Tuesday, April 4, at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri, Kerala. The Islanders finished atop the ISL 2022/23 standings, while Jamshedpur FC had a poor run in the recently conducted edition of the Indian Super League.

With this being a one-off match, both teams will look to put their best foot forward and ensure they grab the victory and a spot in the AFC Champions League 2023-24 group stage.

The two teams have faced each other a total of 12 times across all competitions over the years. Jamshedpur FC have five wins, while Mumbai City FC have emerged victorious on four occasions. The remaining three games have ended in draws.

ALSO READ | MCFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Starting XI Updates for Today’s Hero Club Playoffs Match – April 4th, 2023

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC: When to watch AFC Champions League Playoff match in India?

The AFC Champions League Playoff match between Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC is scheduled for April 4 at 8:30 pm IST.

Match: Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 4; 8:30 pm IST.

Venue: Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri, Kerala

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Where to

watch AFC Champions League Playoff match in India?

The AFC Champions League Playoff fixtures will be telecast on the Sony Sports 2 channel. Fans can also catch live action on the Fancode app and website. Passes for the one-off game on Fancode will cost INR 15/-.

TV: Sony Sports 2

Live-Stream: Fancode

ALSO READ | Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know | AFC Champions League playoff 2023-24

Poll : 0 votes