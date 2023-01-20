Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC: 3 things we learned

Mumbai City FC defeated NorthEast United FC 4-0 in their 15th game of the ISL 2022-23 season in Mumbai on Thursday (January 19).

It was a game between the table toppers Mumbai City FC and the bottom-of-the-table dwellers NorthEast United FC.

Mumbai City FC came into the game being the only unbeaten side in the league and on a nine-game winning streak. They won their last game against ATK Mohun Bagan with a scoreline of 1-0.

NorthEast United FC came into the game having been placed last in the points table, and enduring their worst season. They drew their last game 2-2 against FC Goa.

The game started on a bright note for the Islanders today as they took the lead in the 5th minute from an Ahmed Jahouh freekick. Jorge Pereyra Diaz scored in the 11th minute to double the lead for Des Buckingham's side.

Greg Stewart made it 3-0 in the 15th minute as his shot was put into the back of the net by Alex Saji after a mishap with goalkeeper Mirshad.

The Islanders missed a few chances or else the scoreboard could have seen a bigger scoreline.

Vinit Rai hit a world-class strike from 30 yards out to make it 4-0 for the Islanders in the 45th minute. The Highlanders were down to ten men just before the halftime whistle as Jordan Gil was shown a straight red for his foul.

The scoreboard at halftime read 4-0 in favor of the hosts.

The Islanders started the second half with the aim of increasing the scoreline but failed to convert the chances they created.

NorthEast United FC worked hard to keep their defense steady and tried to score during the limited chances that came their way.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz missed a penalty in the 89th minute after his feeble penalty was saved without much effort by Mirshad.

The scoreboard at full-time read 4-0 in favor of the hosts.

With today's win, Mumbai City FC cemented their spot at the top of the table.

On that note, let's take a look at three things we learned from today's game.

#3 Mumbai City FC scripts another record

The Islanders made it 10 consecutive wins today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Mumbai City FC have become the first side in the ISL to win ten consecutive games in a season. The Islanders are also the only team to remain unbeaten this season.

Des Buckingham's side have been in sublime form and are showing a side that no one really expected them to showcase. Winning ten consecutive games in a season involving travel with a compact schedule is something that is out of the ordinary.

The way the Islanders have played this season has been a treat for everyone to watch. They have scored 45 goals this season in 15 games, averaging three goals per game.

Mumbai City FC have been a beast in front of goal this season and Des Buckingham will hope his side continue their form in front of goal going into the business end of the tournament.

#2 NorthEast United FC continue their lackluster performance

NEUFC failed to test Des Buckingham's defense (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

While Mumbai City FC are having one of the best seasons in ISL history, NorthEast United FC are having one of the worst seasons ever.

The Highlanders have managed to win just one game and have drawn just one. They have lost 13 games this season.

The Highlanders changed their coach mid-season, but have failed to rectify the shortcomings that are present in their squad.

Vincenzo's side conceded three goals in 15 minutes today, and before they could even get a footing in the game, they were already out of the contest. The lack of cohesion in the side has been a big issue for NorthEast United FC and they have suffered due to that.

The Highlanders also lack creativity in their side, which has been a major concern for the side.

With five more games left, the best NorthEast United FC can hope for is to end the season with some pride and put up a fight in their remaining games.

#1 Mumbai City FC showed complacency in the second half, while NorthEast United FC showed resilience in the second half

Mirshad saved a penalty in the second half (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Mumbai City FC finished the game as a contest within the first 15 minutes. The Islanders scored three goals in that period to completely wash away the Highlanders. The Islanders could have scored a couple more goals but failed to utilize the chances they created.

Vinit Rai eventually did score in the 45th minute to give Mumbai City FC a four-goal lead.

In the second half, it looked like Mumbai City FC took their foot off the peddle and looked complacent at times. The Islanders also missed a penalty in the dying moments of the game. It was a very poorly hit penalty. NorthEast United FC, despite being down to ten men, put up a resilient fight.

The last thing Des Buckingham would want from his side is complacency creeping into them with the business end of the tournament just around the corner.

