Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - February 22nd, 2022

Mumbai City FC will take on SC East Bengal in the 98th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Tuesday, 22nd February 2022 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

Mumbai City FC are currently placed sixth in the table with 25 points in 16 games. They are two points behind fourth-placed Kerala Blasters and a win in this game would see them move into the top four.

After winning two consecutive games, the Mariners suffered a 3-2 defeat against Jamshedpur FC in their most recent fixture.

Meanwhile, SC East Bengal are already out of the contention for a spot in the playoffs. They find themselves at the bottom of the points table with just one win in 17 matches. The Red and Gold brigade have nothing to lose here and will be looking to end their ISL season on a positive note. In their previous game, they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Kerala Blasters FC.

When the two sides last met in the reverse fixture, the match ended in a goalless draw.

Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai City FC: Mohammed Nawaz (GK); Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Lalengmawia, Vinit Rai, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Cassio Gabriel, Bipin Singh, Igor Angulo

SC East Bengal: Sankar Roy (GK), Hira Mondal, Franjo Prce, Joyner Lourenco, Naocha Singh, Amarjit Singh, Kiyam, Mohammed Rafique, Antonio Perosevic, Fran Sota, Jackichand Singh, Marcelo Ribeiro.

Match Details

Match: Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal, Match 98

Date and time: Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa

Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Mohammad Nawaz, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Rahul Bheke, Cassio Gabriel, Amarjit Singh, Sourav Das, Lalengmawia, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh, Antonio Persevic

Captain: Igor Angulo | Vice-captain: Bipin Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Mohammad Nawaz, Adil Khan, Mehtab Singh, Hira Mondal, Franjo Prce, Ahmed Jahouh, Mohammed Rafique, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vinit Rai, Darren Sidoel, Igor Angulo

Captain: Lallianzuala Chhangte | Vice-captain: Igor Angulo

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee