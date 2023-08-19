Mumbai City vs Indian Navy Football Team: Player ratings for the Islanders in their crushing victory in the Durand Cup 2023

Mumbai City FC beat Indian Navy by a massive scoreline of 4-0 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday, August 19, in their final group stage game of the Durand Cup 2023. With this win, they have qualified for the quarter-finals of the tournament by virtue of topping Group B.

Indian Navy did not put up a challenge to the Islanders at all, although the first half did show some signs of this being a closely contested game. In the second half, however, Mumbai City displayed their true colors and put the game to rest owing to goals from star striker Greg Stewart, Gurkirat Singh, and debutant Nathan Rodrigues. Argentine forward Jose Pereyra Diaz gave the Islanders the lead in the 34th minute of the first half.

The attackers of the Indian Navy Football Team tried their best to overcome the challenges put to them by the defensive trio of Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, and Yoell Van Nieff but could not do so at all.

On that note, let us take a look at the player ratings of Mumbai City FC players from their game against the Indian Navy Football Team.

Player ratings for Mumbai City FC

Phurba Lachenpa (7)

Phurba Lachenpa, Mumbai City's goalkeeper, was calm and confident with the ball. His control and precision while distributing the ball were often noteworthy.

Rahul Bheke (8)

Rahul Bheke, who took the captain's armband for the Islanders today, was solid in defence. He tried to get on the end of a few corner kicks too, but somehow could not pierce the opposition's goal.

Yoell Van Nieff (7.5)

Yoell Van Nieff stood as a strong pole in Mumbai City's defence. He managed to complement his partners Bheke and Mehtab Singh quite comfortably and provided them with a good landing cushion.

Mehtab Singh (8.5)

The India international keeps going from strength to strength. He proved once again why he is so reliable at the back with his composure as well as technical abilities to get the ball out irrespective of any situation.

Apuia Ralte (7)

Apuia Ralte provided quite a few through balls for the attackers of Mumbai City to work upon, but they were not quite used as he would have expected them to be. His passing was a little awry at times too.

Alberto Noguera (7)

Alberto Noguera's passing skills have often held him in good stead in the Mumbai City colors. However, he can work a bit on his sideways distribution, bringing the wingers into play.

Vikram Partap Singh (6)

Vikram Partap Singh, who played only in the first half of this game and was substituted by Sanjeev Stalin, was good in patches. However, he can work on his passing and lobbying skills a bit.

Bipin Singh (7.5)

Bipin Singh broke through from the wings on quite a few occasions and made good starts. He was through on goal a few times too, most notably just as the second half began, but could not quite pull the trigger.

Lallianzuala Chhangte (8)

Lallianzuala Chhangte, who came back into the starting lineup today, was brilliant with his pace on the ball. His passing and crossing, as always, were on point throughout the game.

Greg Stewart (7.5)

Greg Stewart's abilities in holding the ball as well as forcing it into good areas often goes unnoticed alongside his shooting skills. He displayed all his wares to the full today. The goal he scored was just the icing on the cake.

Jose Pereyra Diaz (8)

Jose Pereyra Diaz's goal broke the deadlock for Mumbai City in the 34th minute. It was a rather instinctive strike from the Argentine and one that was applauded by everyone on the bench. Diaz looked sharp throughout his time in the middle.

SUBSTITUTES

Sanjeev Stalin (7.5)

Sanjeev Stalin, who was brought on at the beginning of the second half, did well in the left fullback position. His pace as well as overlapping runs were often well appreciated.

Gurkirat Singh (7)

Gurkirat Singh's precise finish gave Mumbai City their third goal. The young striker remained calm under pressure and proved to be someone who could be relied upon.

Nathan Rodrigues (7.5)

Nathan Rodrigues, who made his debut for the Islanders today, bagged the fourth and final goal for them. This was a debut that Rodrigues can be very proud of. He will hope to get more opportunities further into the tournament.

Franklin Nazareth (NA)

Franklin Nazareth had far too few chances to make any lasting impression today.

Vinit Rai (NA)

Vinit Rai, just like Franklin Nazareth, was subbed on in the dying stages of the game. He did not make a very big impact on the game due to the reduced opportunities he got.