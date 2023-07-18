Bengaluru FC sign Curtis Main ahead of the 2023-24 season

Bengaluru FC have acquired the services of striker Curtis Main ahead of the 2023-24 season on a one-year deal, with an optional one-year extension.

The Englishman arrives at the club from St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership and is expected to fill in the spot vacated by Fiji international Roy Krishna. For the unversed, Krishna has now signed for Odisha FC.

Main will play as the centre-forward for Bengaluru FC, allowing skipper and India legend Sunil Chhetri to operate on the flanks with freedom.

Apart from St Mirren, Main has also plied his trade for Scottish Premier Division clubs Motherwell and Aberdeen. This means that he has plenty of experience in the top tier of football and can provide a lot of quality and depth to the Blues.

After completing the transfer formalities, Main said:

“I’m very excited and honored to be part of such a great club. I had a few conversations with the manager and I really liked how they went. He has a great reputation and has thus far done an excellent job at the club and hopefully, I can come in and build on the success.

"I’m looking forward to joining the team, and getting started in front of the passionate fans that I’ve heard so much about."

"Main was desperate to come to India" - Bengaluru FC head coach Simon Grayson

Blues' head coach Simon Grayson was visibly delighted with the new signing. Commenting on the transfer, he said:

“We’re delighted to sign Curtis, who is a player with a lot of experience in England and Scotland. He did very well last year for St Mirren and is a whole-hearted striker who works extremely hard for his team, has good hold-up play and will be a valuable asset."

Grayson added:

"He was desperate to come to India despite having the opportunity to sign longer contracts in the UK as he wanted a new challenge. Bengaluru, as a city and a football club, really suited him and I’m sure he’ll contribute a lot of goals and assists while he’s here.”

Main, who has spent three years with EFL club Middlesbrough while making 48 appearances, is a product of the Darlington FC Academy. He began his youth career at Sunderland AFC.

The forward becomes the second overseas signing of the ongoing transfer window for Bengaluru FC after Montenegrin centre-back Slavko Damjanovic.