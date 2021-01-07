"Delighted by the way we played against FC Goa" - SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler | ISL 2020-21

SC East Bengal shared the spoils with FC Goa in their 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) encounter at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Wednesday. The match ended in a 1-1 draw after Devendra Murgaonkar canceled Bright Enobakhare's wonder-goal.

SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler was delighted with the performance of his side despite going down to ten men after the referee brandished a red card to Danny Fox. Speaking to the media after the match, he said:

"I am delighted by the way we played against a good team like FC Goa. We probably had the best chances as ours were more clear-cut. Theirs were more from set-pieces and long-range shots. Our players were brilliant even after going down to ten men. If you let them have chances from long range or only set-pieces, then it's an incredible performance. I am delighted with a point, but we always want to have more."

"I enjoy watching players like Bright Enobakhare," says SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler

Bright Enobakhare celebrates after scoring for SC East Bengal against FC Goa (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Bright Enobakhare dribbled past five FC Goa players, including the goalkeeper, to score the first goal for SC East Bengal. Heaping praises on the Nigerian's abilities, Fowler said:

"When he is on the pitch, he enjoys his style of football. He's such a skillful player that he controls most things which he does. I enjoy watching players like Bright (Enobakhare) that gets you to the edge of the seats."

Leaving a trail of defenders in his wake 😳



𝐖𝐇𝐀𝐓 𝐀 𝐆𝐎𝐀𝐋 by @sc_eastbengal's Bright Enobakhare 👏#SCEBFCG #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/GoCI4cYxKf — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) January 6, 2021

Advertisement

Anthony Pilkington was absent from the matchday squad as he was injured in a training session. DR Congo international Jacques Maghoma started the game on the bench as he had picked up a knock earlier this week as well.

As a result, SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler had to make five changes to the starting line-up that beat Odisha FC 3-0. Ankit Mukherjee, Harmanpreet Singh, Narayan Das, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, and Bright Enobakhare were the new faces.

"When you think with respect to most of the teams, we had lots of players who missed pre-season and came late. We have to look after the players. I keep saying we are massively behind in terms of preparation and physical fitness. Players will get niggles and knocks, so we have to make use of the squad that we have got. And, players that came tonight were certainly fantastic and didn't let me down or the club," the Liverpool legend concluded.

SC East Bengal will continue their ISL campaign with a game against Bengaluru FC on Saturday.