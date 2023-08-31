East Bengal fans racially abuse NorthEast United supporters at Salt Lake Stadium; Indian Army comes to the latter's rescue

In what is expected to shock football aficionados across the country, a video has emerged of East Bengal fans racially abusing NorthEast United FC supporters. These unfortunate events took place during and after the two teams met in the semi-final of the Durand Cup 2023 at the Salt Lake Stadium on Tuesday, August 29, which East Bengal won 5-3 on penalties.

The Highlanders, the afflicted club, have strongly condemned the incident and reported the matter to the tournament organisers. The club has said that racism has no place in life or football, and it cannot be tolerated.

Expand Tweet

The hooligans sporting the familiar Red and Gold of East Bengal were seen hurling abuses in the video towards the supporters of the Highlanders, who were perched upon the lower stands in the gallery.

A lot of the victims were women students, who revolted in horror and watched in shock as the matter was about to get out of hand. The men in the group tried to confront the hooligans, but they were outnumbered by a ratio of at least 10 to 1.

The Indian Army came to the NorthEast United supporters' rescue

However, just as the issue was about to get out of hand, in stepped the saviours of the masses, the Indian Army, and ensured that the NorthEast United supporters were escorted safely out of the stadium.

They were further assisted by the West Bengal police, who made sure that they escorted the NorthEast United supporters out of the stadium and took them to their desired destinations.

No word has officially come out on whether the police have been able to detain the culprits or what sort of punishment they intend to mete out to them.

Both clubs have condemned the incident; East Bengal have not mentioned an inquiry or punishment yet

While NorthEast United promised support to their fans and promised to work towards an environment free of discrimination after the events that unfolded at the Salt Lake Stadium, East Bengal too came up with their own statement.

Expand Tweet

The Torchbearers said that they condemn the incidents that took place on Tuesday, and that discrimination has no place in football. It is a sport that should unite people and not divide them. No comments have yet been made by East Bengal on how they intend to set up a fair inquiry and punish the perpetrators.