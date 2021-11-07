SC East Bengal unveil new kit for ISL 2021-22

Kolkata giants SC East Bengal have unveiled their new kit ahead of the 2021-22 Indian Super League season.

The 101-year-old club's home jersey blends familiar hues in the most classic of looks: red and gold fields, vertically split into two halves. The iconic home kit has been a big part of their heritage since 1921.

“The new 2021-22 home kit is a tribute to and a proud embodiment of our hallowed tradition. The home kit for this season will uphold the emotions of the millions of fans who are so familiar with seeing their team wearing this jersey, with the two colors split into halves," SC East Bengal adviser Srenik Sett told the club’s official website.

“The players need to earn their shirts. The club is 100 years old and has a rich history. The jerseys this time reflect the tradition of the club and our players in the squad need to show they can take the legacy forward,” SCEB head coach Manuel ‘Manolo’ Diaz said.

The first club jersey, in 1920, was red in color with a gold band across the chest. As the colors clashed with other clubs, the jersey was redesigned with the iconic half-red half-gold look next season.

The white away kit, with a red and gold rim on the collar, sleeves, and bottom of the shirt, is also a classic. The design earned SC East Bengal the moniker of 'maidan-er German'.

Dutch defensive midfielder Darren Sidoel in SCEB's new away jersey. Image courtesy - SCEB

"East Bengal is known for its fighting spirit. So are the Germans, and the way they play football. The white away jersey has always had that German look and goes well with the never-say-die spirit," Sett said.

The third kit has evolved from last season's away kit, and pays tribute to Bengal's love for fish and East Bengal’s connection with Ilish (Hilsa).

Slovenian midfielder Amir Dervišević wearing SCEB's new third kit. Image Courtesy - SCEB

East Bengal legends Shyam Thapa and Manoranjan Bhattacharya in awe of new kit

SC East Bengal released a video on their social media accounts and official YouTube channel shortly after the kit launch where club legends Shyam Thapa and Manoranjan Bhattacharya reminisced about their experiences of donning red-and-gold hues during their playing days.

A heartthrob among the fans, Thapa revealed how the East Bengal shirt brought out the best in him.

“Ever since I first came to Calcutta in 1966 as a 17-year-old, this jersey has been special for me. I scored a hat-trick wearing this shirt against Rajasthan in 1970. I’ll never forget it,” the 73-year-old Thapa said.

Bhattacharya had a storied career with East Bengal, both as a player and coach.

“I always dreamt of wearing this jersey. I can’t express in words my feelings when I entered the club tent for the first time as a little boy. I played numerous matches wearing this jersey. The red-and-gold colors made me forget everything else and motivated me to deliver my best efforts for the club,’ the former India defender said.

The club had a dismal run in their maiden ISL campaign last season, finishing 9th on the league table. However, both Thapa and Bhattacharya are optimistic about the club’s resurgence in the upcoming season.

SCEB will begin their campaign against Jamshedpur FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on November 21.

