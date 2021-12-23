Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal - Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

SC East Bengal came away with a point against Hyderabad FC in a gritty 1-1 draw in the Indian Super League (ISL). It was Match No. 39 of the 2021-22 season and was played at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

As the referee set the first half in motion, the initial minutes played out to be a cagey affair. SC East Bengal were more than happy to keep their defensive solidity and allow the Nizams to have possession. Hyderabad FC looked weak in attacking transitions without the presence of Joao Victor in midfield. The skipper was deputized as a centre-back in place of Juanan, who started on the bench.

It was SC East Bengal who drew first blood after Lalrinliana Hnamte was fouled just outside the Hyderabad FC box in the 20th minute. Amir Dervisevic scored directly from a free-kick to put the Red and Gold Brigade ahead.

Hyderabad FC opted for a slim wall with just three players and the Serbian directly aimed his shot towards the first post. Laxmikant Kattimani made a questionable effort as he got his hand on the shot but failed to keep it out.

Minutes later, Hnamte yet again made his presence felt. He won the ball in the Hyderabad FC half and laid it perfectly for Daniel Chima Chukwu, who was operating as a solo striker upfront. However, the Nigerian, in a one-versus-one situation with the keeper, dragged his shot wide.

The Nizams would soon make SC East Bengal rue their missed chances as Bartholomew Ogbeche equalized for Hyderabad FC. The Nigerian forward, left unmarked in the box, nudged home a cross, drilled in by Aniket Jadhav from out wide. Ogbeche has now become the undisputed top scorer of the ISL with six goals in seven games.

Even after Hyderabad FC restored parity, Manolo Diaz's men stuck to their counter-attacking system. In the 40th minute, Daniel Chukwu rolled the ball into the path of Mohammad Rafique. He hit it first time but the ball smashed into the crossbar.

SC East Bengal showcase defensive organization to snatch draw against Hyderabad FC

Coming out after the break, Manolo Marquez brought on Sahil Tavora in place of Rohit Danu, who was largely ineffective in the first 45 minutes. Tavora added a lot of stability in midfield as Hyderabad FC continued their hunt for the winner. The Nizams had a wealth of possession but SC East Bengal held their defensive shape to deny Hyderabad any clear cut chances.

Although Hyderabad kept knocking, SC East Bengal had the best chance of the half. Mohammad Rafique put in a cross from the right flank towards the far post and Kattimani failed to punch the ball away. The ball kindly fell for Balwant Singh but he headed it wide.

For SC East Bengal, young Indian fullback Hira Mondal was the pick of the defenders. He kept his end tight and negated most offensive threats.

Also Read Article Continues below

With the draw, SC East Bengal stayed at the bottom of the table with four points. Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC stayed three points away from league leaders Mumbai City FC.

Edited by Aditya Singh