"I don't feel that I underperformed at all" - New Jamshedpur FC striker Javier Siverio reflects on time at East Bengal | Indian Super League 2023-24

Javier Siverio, one of the finest young foreign strikers to have plied his trade in the Indian Super League (ISL), has moved to Jamshedpur FC from East Bengal on loan in the winter transfer window.

Siverio, who earned most of his fame during his time at Hyderabad FC over the last couple of seasons, moved east in the summer to take up a new challenge with the Kolkata giants.

However, the 26-year-old was far from his best in East Bengal colors, although to be fair, he got far too few chances to prove his mettle.

As a result, the Red Miners swooped in for him in the January transfer window, with the Spaniard lapping up the opportunity.

Now, he has the perfect opportunity to kickstart his season and start enjoying his football with his new teammates.

Speaking to Sportskeeda ahead of Jamshedpur's clash with Bengaluru FC at home, Siverio stated that he enjoyed his time at East Bengal.

"My time at East Bengal was good. Personally, I feel that maybe I had a little bit of bad luck due to small injuries and other issues, but I don't feel that I underperformed there at all. I had to adapt to a very different style of play there compared to Hyderabad. But in the end, the numbers are there and also the trophies. Two finals in 6 months speak about the quality of players that East Bengal have, I will always wish my ex-teammates the best," said Siverio.

When asked about his goals and aspirations at his new club, Siverio said that not a lot has changed from the start of the season.

"The goals and aspirations are the same as at the beginning of the season. My goals are to help the team with my qualities to achieve their targets. As a striker of course if it is with goals, it will be better but if not with my work and giving all to the team I will be happy too," he added.

"I'm really happy to have Khalid (Jamil) as the coach here. From the first moment, I have seen how brave he is as a coach and the valiant moves he has made when the team has needed them. We could see them the other day against Mumbai City. I will give always my best as a player for the coach and for my teammates," Siverio elaborated about coach Khalid Jamil of Jamshedpur.

"The other day showed that when you have a brave coach and players that believe in him, you can do wonders" - Javier Siverio

Siverio snapped while in training with Jamshedpur FC. (JFC Media)

One of the biggest questions in the minds of the supporters of Jamshedpur FC is how Siverio will link up with fellow striker Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Chima Chukwu, who has been a star for the Red Miners in the time that he has spent here, will hope to guide the young Spaniard and take him under his wings.

"Well, If I'm honest with you, the first time we could link up was in the game against Mumbai City and I felt really comfortable in those minutes. I know that Chima is playing from last year with another striker upfront and that he likes it. I think we can understand each other really well in the remaining games and work for each other a lot," explained Siverio.

When asked if Jamshedpur FC can qualify for the playoffs, Siverio was enthusiastic in his response in the affirmative. He knows that he has been loaned to Jamshedpur for that very purpose, and he intends to fulfill it.

"Of course we can qualify for the playoffs. I think that the other day was a statement result as a team. The fact that nobody has been able to win there in Mumbai and the way we came back from a 2-0 speaks a lot about the team. I played there with my last team and we suffered a lot just defending, but the other day showed that when you have a brave coach and players that believe in him, you can do wonders," he signed off.