"I hope that the boys will prove something" - Ivan Vukomanovic demands reaction from Kerala Blasters ahead of ISL 2022-23 clash against Chennaiyin FC

Kerala Blasters will face Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi in their 17th ISL 2022-23 match of the season on Tuesday (February 7).

Kerala Blasters go into the match on the back of a disappointing 1-0 loss to East Bengal. Having lost three of their last four ISL matches, they will be determined to return to winning ways against Chennaiyin FC on Tuesday.

Looking forward to Tuesday's game, Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic explained that he always looks forward to derby matches like these. He said:

"Everybody says that it's kind of a Southern Derby. Of course, you prepare for it because, as a coach, and also before, as a player, I always like to play this kind of games because this kind of games makes you better. They make you better as a player and as a person."

Vukomanovic, though, pointed out that the rivalry between Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC is not as fierce as it seems. Revealing that both teams are staying in the same hotel ahead of the match, he quipped:

"Now, it's completely a different feeling. We're together in the same hotel. Last night, you see all the players from our club and Chennaiyin FC eating together. We are sitting together with the technical staff.

"Being together two days before that kind of a game, it gives you a funny feeling. Maybe tomorrow [Tuesday; ed.] we will organize one meeting for all of us before the game, maybe we go by one bus together to the stadium. The next time, we can bring in the referees also, prepare everything and go together for the game."

Vukomanovic is hopeful that his players will bounce back from their defeat to East Bengal in their last match. He stated:

"It's always nice to play these kinds of games and, as a player, you must always fight and dream, thinking, 'I want to play that game'. That's something special.

"I hope tomorrow that with all the boys we go there for our fans, we play a nice game and get a good result. It doesn't matter if somebody's now bottom of the table or top."

The Serbian tactician added:

"It's the last part, the last run of the race. So, I hope that everybody will be fully motivated to show and it's something special. I hope that the boys will prove something back after our loss in Kolkata."

Kerala Blasters produced an underwhelming performance in their 1-0 loss to East Bengal in Kolkata last week. Several players on the team have notably been suffering from fever in recent days. Asked if the virus was the reason for his side failing to impress against Stephen Constantine and Co., Vukomanovic replied:

"No, no, not at all. It was a disappointing performance in a way that there was a big chance that you could make the situation easier, and we failed to do it. I was expecting more motivation and will to win that game.

"In any game across the world where you're playing against an opponent, whoever shows more motivation to win that game, the team wins. I was disappointed with us not showing more motivation than our opponents in Kolkata last game."

The 45-year-old continued:

"That was kind of disappointing because we were still the team sitting on the third spot in the table, playing against a team from that position with all due respect.

"We were even talking in the dressing room in the previous days that if you are in that position, you must show that part of motivation and discipline more than your opponent in order to stay there, to be there."

Vukomanovic went on to stress the need for Kerala Blasters to show the mentality to win and not use excuses. He explained:

"It comes with mentality, with character, you know, winning mentality. Despite the moment of the season or the opponent, you have to show that kind of mentality every game, whether you're playing home or away.

"You have to show that if you want to be on top, that was my explanation. Fever, no fever, that's like nothing. You know virus, whatever, last year, we were calling it COVID, this year we are calling it a virus.

"So, whatever it is, you go with it. You get some pills and you go with it. A couple of days and you are back on the pitch. So, no problem."

The Kerala Blasters boss revealed that there has been a viral fever in the camp since before their away match against Mumbai City in early January. He said:

"It started sometime before the Mumbai City game. It was always like waking up every day and waiting for the medical report, seeing who is with a fever that morning, and then, trying to prepare for the training sessions."

He also disclosed that Apostolos Giannou has been struggling with a fever, but is hopeful that he will be fit to play against Chennaiyin FC on Tuesday. He explained:

"This morning, there were some issues with Giannou, but it might be alright with him. We'll see for tomorrow's game. So far, everybody else is available, and that's it. We never know.

"Many players went through it actually. If we start from the Mumbai City game, I think at least 15 players went through that virus, with fevers and with whatever it is. Yesterday, we had an issue with Giannou. Today, he is better, so we'll see for tomorrow."

Vukomanovic went on to provide an update on Nihal Sudeesh, who suffered an injury while playing for Kerala Blasters' reserves team. He revealed that the youngster will not be available to face Chennaiyin FC, while Marko Leskovic is edging closer to regaining full fitness. He said:

"The young player, Nihal Sudeesh, he was playing for the B team and he had an ankle injury. Nothing's broken, but there's a big swelling. I think he was going to have an MRI scan this morning to see if everything's alright with his ligament. He will not be available for the game.

"Leskovic is joining the training session. So, we'll see for tomorrow if it's time [to play him] or not."

Bidyashagar Singh, who joined Kerala Blasters from Bengaluru FC on loan ahead of the season, has struggled for playing time this season. Asked if he could have been brought on in place of a struggling Giannou against East Bengal, Vukomanovic replied:

"We wanted [to keep Giannou on] because we knew that Kaliuzhnyi was not available. We wanted to keep Giannou on the pitch because he was giving us important things in previous games, between the lines. We were hoping that he can be there with a decisive pass or a decisive moment.

"I think he had this one good chance where the goalkeeper stopped the ball. You know, during the game, when you think about changes, these are decisions of a moment to change something or not."

He suggested that Bidyashagar could get more playing time in Kerala Blasters' upcoming matches. He added:

"It's right about Bidya that he hasn't played a lot. He's a great guy. He deserves a little bit more [playing time], so maybe now in the next games, he'll get some playing time as well."

Speaking after Kerala Blasters' loss to East Bengal, Vukomanovic stated that he will rotate his squad more in the remaining four league matches. Asked why he has made that decision despite the team yet to secure a playoff spot, he replied:

"Well, because in one period, we were mentioning that in December and January, which was the most important period, where you have to be consistent with one group, collecting points.

"I think that was the moment where we had this eight games without a defeat, I think, collecting those points and then, climbing up the table, which gives us today this situation that we still hope that we can be among the best in the playoffs later."

Vukomanovic is of the view that all teams in the ISL will be forced to rotate their teams as the league stage nears an end. He explained:

"When you organize that period, you tend to be consistent with one group of players who respond, and you keep them in shape. Now, when you are at the end, when it starts, let's say, in all sides, in all teams, falling apart with suspensions, injuries or something, then you have to be ready to rotate.

"You have to be ready to change, to give some other players playing time. I think many teams now have players on the limit of yellow cards, suspension [tight ropes], it happens that many of them are not available for next games, and then you have to do it."

The Kerala Blasters coach stressed the need to rotate his team as they enter the business end of the season. He said:

"Even when you look at the fixtures, with the playoffs, with the Super Cup... When you see that [there is a match] every three days, especially later in the Super Cup, there is absolutely no chance that you can play all the Super Cup with one team.

"Because every three days... you start the group stage, you have three games in nine days, you have to do it. If you qualify, three days later, you have to play the semis. If you qualify, [you play the final] three days later. So, five games in 17 days, impossible because the players, you know, exhaustion and everything, rotation must happen.

He continued:

"Especially now, when many players are coming to a limit where you're also statistically following these programs, seeing that many of them, they're limping, blinking like lamps, you have to react. Otherwise, you push them into injuries, and they're out, they're done."

Danish Farooq, who finalized a deadline day transfer from Bengaluru FC, made his debut for Kerala Blasters against East Bengal. Vukomanovic expressed his delight at having secured the midfielder's services. He said:

"We knew even last year, a long time ago, that we wanted him in our team because we think he perfectly fits the mentality and character of Kerala blasters. He can bring something extra, something special.

"At the beginning of the transfer window, we already sealed the deal. We signed him a long time ago. We were just waiting for that deal to be fixed with his ex-club. Of course, he is an extra weapon in our midfield. He can play defensive, he can play more offensive with an infiltration role."

Vukomanovic is confident that Farooq will add another dimension to Kerala Blasters' midfield. He added:

"He has something extra that he will bring to our team not only, but also in the next period. We're really happy to have him. He has a great mentality, he is a great human being, a great character with a great fighting spirit.

"He can bring many different things, in possession, in the defensive shape and set pieces. He's a player we wanted."

The full-back position, though, is an area that Kerala Blasters failed to strengthen in January despite Sandeep Singh suffering a long-term injury. Asked what he thinks of the team's options in the position, Vukomanovic replied:

"There is Khabra, there is Nishu Kumar, who can play on both sides. We have some young players who have joined our team. We were never crying about our situation, so this is the current situation of our squad and our team.

"We will use whatever we have. We will make our choice on [the available players]. Now, we have already brought some of our youngsters up, preparing them for the upcoming period, for the next season, to adapt to our team, and some of them can also perform there [in the full-back position].

Vukomanovic pointed out how a failed medical prevented Kerala Blasters from bolstering their options at full-back in January. He revealed:

"We wanted to make one more transfer in the January window, but it failed due to the medical report. Then, we said there is no no need to maybe bring in a player who is not available to play.

"Sometimes in the market, it's not the point to bring someone if you're not happy with it. Like, what we were saying the other day, if there are not many options and there is nothing that you like, you rather stick to the options that you have in your dressing room because the boys have already adapted.

"So for the moment, that's what we have, we're going to fight with that."

Meanwhile, Victor Mongil has stepped in for Leskovic in the Kerala Blasters backline in recent games. Vukomanovic revealed that he has been pleased with the Spaniard's performances:

"Victor is an experienced player, well educated from his Spanish background. He's one of the players that the more he plays, the better he becomes.

"This was the fact, from the beginning of the season, our choice was to play with four foreigners, of course, because you have to. [We] went with Leskovic. I never had doubt in Victory, he is a great guy, a good player."

He added:

"Now, he is showing his quality, he is responding to the situation. We are not worried [about Leskovic's absence], he's covering that spot without any problem. I'm really happy with his performances, behavior, how he fits into the group.

"He's an experienced player in the ISL. It's been four years since he came to India. I can say nothing but the best about Victor."

Asked if he thinks matches will get uglier in the final part of the league stage as several teams compete for a playoff spot, Vukomanovic replied:

"Yes, absolutely. We can see it on a daily basis, every game, every evening. You see different games, there are many direct duels now between the teams who are fighting for that [playoff] spot. Many teams are dropping points, some of them are winning games, of course.

"You see many mistakes, many nervous moments during the games, many strange decisions by the officials, by the referees, many penalties not given. Even our tomorrow's opponents, Chennaiyin FC, in the last game with a 2-2 draw, there was a clear penalty, 100% percent."

The Kerala Blasters boss also pointed out how the quality of refereeing will also have a bearing on which teams finish in the top six. He explained:

"These kinds of things, of course, it's frustrating. Every day you can see some decisions that [are frustrating]... yellow cards, red cards, penalties, no penalties, and many of these things can decide the runners for the playoffs.

"Of course, everybody thinks about that, but from my side, I always think these guys [the referees] are also there to do the job, they're doing the best they can, so we are there to support, to be a part of the game, nothing more than that.

He continued:

"We tend to prepare our group of boys for the games, and of course, they have to bear themselves when they are on the pitch. That's football."

Vukomanovic also explained that he is delighted to see the level of competition in the ISL this season, considering several teams still have a chance to finish in the top six. He elucidated:

"It's a beautiful league. It's an excellent competition, seeing that anybody can beat anybody in any venue, home or away. Anything's possible in this league.

"Last year, we proved as a club, where nobody expected Kerala Blasters to reach the final after so many years. So, anything is possible. I think that every team in this league pick up one momentum where they are good, and have this good run.

"Some of the teams have it at the beginning of the season. Some of the teams, a little bit later. You face one difficult moment, where you have some defeats, you have to wake up, go through it."

The Kerala Blasters boss pointed out how Simon Grayson's Bengaluru FC have put themselves in contention to secure a playoff spot despite having a poor start to the season. He said:

"Bengaluru FC are actually the team, who are now in a good shape, winning all their games. They are where they are now with reason and with quality. They started with difficulties, and now, they are coming back. So, anything is possible.

"Still, there are a couple of clubs fighting for the playoffs. Even we're sitting on the third spot, we have no guarantee, we have to win and get more points to be secure for the playoffs.

The Serbian added:

"So, it's a nice league, it's a tough league. You have to compete, I like that. I like that you have to go out and fight for your spot. Look, at the end after 20 games, whoever is there [in the top six], they deserve it. Whoever is below, what a pity, better luck next year."

On the back of Kerala Blasters' loss to East Bengal, Vukomanovic stressed the need for players to have the right attitude. Asked if he thinks his players have their priorities set right, he replied:

"We will not say about players of Kerala Blasters only. You can see it worldwide in every country all around the world because many things, today, are available on the internet, with two clicks, you can see many things around the world.

"Maybe I'm a person coming still from, let's say, an old school education, football education where first of all, you must prove yourself on the pitch with the correct things that you need to do as a football player."

Vukomanovic explained that players need to prioritize doing their jobs on the pitch before turning their attention towards other things. He said:

"You have to prove your values as a football player. What's your job on the pitch? Do your job, fight along with your teammates, fight for the points, fight for the team, and play the football, play the ball.

"After that, there are many other things apart from a football game, we talk about image, we talk about many other external aspects that we can see worldwide."

Vukomanovic also pointed out how several European clubs discipline their players to ensure they do not lose sight of their priorities. He stated:

"I'll give you an example. There are many big European clubs, where young boys are not allowed to wear any other shoe colors than black color till the age of 18 or till they become professional. There is no possibility that you can go enter the club with a cap.

"I don't know. This kind of education maybe comes from the old school, but as a football player, in your life you have to understand what the priorities are. What's your job? Doing the job on the pitch, winning games, playing the football because there are so many players around the world."

Vukomanovic insisted that becoming a footballer is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and that the players need to make the most of it. He explained:

"It's a cruel job, it's a cruel job. If you are lucky enough in your football career, you get one chance, you fight for that, you get one chance, and maybe if you're lucky enough you maybe get a second chance.

"It's like a machine, going through it, it just takes you in, it just melts and spits you out. The football career goes so quickly. If you are lucky enough and start your professional career early enough, you can have maybe 10 or 15 years, you have to work hard, you have to fight every year for a spot."

The Kerala Blasters coach reflected on his own personal experience as a player. He revealed:

"I can talk to you about my personal experiences as a foreign player in one country where they literally explain to you that you have to be better than your teammates and opponents every single training session and every game, otherwise you're gone.

"I remember my first experience abroad, arriving in France where they told me, 'look, if you don't French as soon as possible so that you can communicate with the media, with fans, with your teammates, with the coaching staff, you're going back to where you came from very soon'.

"Then, personal experience, you are coming from a country destroyed by a civil war. You don't want to go back. You want to succeed for yourself or your family. You have to fight every day. That was back then when there was no internet, no communication with your family whatsoever like you are alone somewhere. You have to fight for yourself."

In a bid to remind his players of the opportunities they have, Vukomanovic pointed out how many youngsters are hoping to get a chance to play for Kerala Blasters. He stated:

"Many of these experiences, you realize when you are younger, that it's about survival in this beautiful job. That's why sometimes maybe for us coming from different backgrounds, from different educations, it's kind of disappointing and frustrating because, especially in India, how many people, how many boys are crying [for an opportunity].

"You want to see emails? Thousands of emails and messages [from] crying boys saying, 'please, I want one chance'. These kinds of things, when you realize and you reach a certain level, it's about fighting and survival if you want to get your spot in the team, if you want to get a spot in the squad, in your club."

Vukomanovic added:

"I think the first thing that you have to realize is do your job. Play football. All the other things, it doesn't matter, it's your personal life, it's your personal choice, it's something else, but there are priorities.

"In this cruel job, on many occasions worldwide, the clubs decide, 'you know what we don't need this kind of personality in our team, it's destroying the image of the club, we'll take another player'.

"These kinds of things, when you reach a moment, fighting for the title, fighting for the prizes, fighting for, again, your spot in one club as a player you have to realize because the career, believe me, [snaps] it goes like that."

He then explained that players need be grateful for the opportunity they have:

"One day you are 20, the next day, you wake up and you are 32, and you have to think about your next step in life because when you end your career as a professional football player, your life is about to start because you cannot play anymore, physically or whatever it is, you have to go and do something else.

"If you don't sort these things in your head, realizing what has just happened in the previous couple of seasons, then you are lost, you're gone. It's a huge chance in your life... being a football player."

Vukomanovic pointed out how players at Kerala Blasters have the opportunity to live their dream, while there are several others who wish they had that chance. He said:

"It's something that you dream about, you love. Every morning, you wake up and say, 'I have a chance to play in front of a crowd, I have a chance to play in front of my friends, family, people'. It's a dream come true.

"Dreams come true, you have to fight hard for that, otherwise it just goes like that and the next day, you're not there anymore. This is how it goes, and that's why maybe my thinking is old-fashioned."

Vukomanovic concluded:

"I don't know, maybe not, but I think that still in the modern football today, you have to first sort these things like what is my main job, what is the main task I have to do on the pitch? Fighting for my team, fighting for my jersey, fighting to get results because I want to succeed.

"If you don't have that kind of motivation, then you're in the wrong place."

It's a privilege to compete against Sahal Abdul Samad: Kerala Blasters attacker Bryce Miranda

Vukomanovic was joined by Kerala Blasters attacker Bryce Miranda for the pre-match press conference. The 23-year-old notably started ahead of Sahal Abdul Samad in the team's last two matches.

Miranda is enjoying his first full season in the ISL, having joined Kerala Blasters from Churchill Brothers in the summer. Having spent a significant amount of time with Vukomanovic's side, he feels he has now settled into the club. He said:

"It's my first season in the ISL and with Kerala Blasters. When I joined the club, in the beginning, for one and a half months, I was under pressure, but as time passed and with every training session, I just improved day by day."

Asked if he feels he is now ahead of Sahal in the pecking order, Miranda replied:

"I have a lot of respect for Sahal. I'm not the one to decide if he is ahead of me or I'm, but I know I have to compete with such a player who is one of the best players in India. It's a privilege to compete against him."

Miranda also explained how it has been working under Vukomanvic at Kerala Blasters. He said:

"If you see the difference between the I-League and ISL, the ISL is more competitive compared to the I-League. I played in the I-League for two seasons and this is my first in the ISL. There is a massive difference. The foreigners, the quality in the ISL is way better.

"I watched Kerala Blasters play last season, I used to follow them when I got to know that they were interested in me. I used to watch the coach's plan accordingly. So when I came here, he was quite supportive towards me."

He added:

"So it didn't make me much time to adjust to his plan. Now, going forward this season, whatever game time I get, I hope I can provide the team with as much as of contribution I can do."

It remains to be seen if Kerala Blasters can edge one step closer to securing a playoff spot with a win against Chennaiyin FC.

Poll : 0 votes