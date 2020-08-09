“I am just another player in the team” - Subrata Paul on his role at Hyderabad FC

Experienced Indian goalkeeper Subrata Paul moved to Hyderabad FC ahead of the 2020/21 ISL season after spending three seasons at Jamshedpur FC. Having represented several teams including the likes of Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Pune FC in the past before playing six seasons in the ISL, Subrata Paul comes into the squad with a wealth of experience.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Subrata Paul discussed the challenges he faces as a player in the season ahead. With Hyderabad FC just being a year into the system, the 33-year-old feels he too is a ‘fresher’ in a young team in the league.

The shot-stopper believes that his role is just like that of any other player in the squad. Subrata Paul, however, understands that his seniority comes with a considerable amount of responsibility in a one-year-old team.

“I am just another player in the team. But it comes with a huge amount of responsibility. It’s a huge challenge to pick up a club into its second season and trying to make a mark in the Indian football scenario. So in that sense, I am also a fresher,” Subrata Paul told us.

On the flip side, Subrata Paul also acknowledges that his experiences of the years past will be vital to helping the youngsters around him grow. The former Indian football team captain understands that the presence of someone with his time in the game could be vital to the growth of young players coming through the system.

The priority, however, remains the same. Subrata Paul wants to have one of his best seasons as a goalkeeper yet, and he refuses to compromise on that.

“My experience as a player and captain of the Indian National team makes me confident that I would be able to help and mould the youngsters in the right frame. At the same time, aiming to have one of the best club seasons ever under the bar. I am making no compromises on that,” Subrata Paul said.

Albert Roca will help the club propel forward: Subrata Paul

It was announced in January this year that former Bengaluru FC manager Albert Roca would be taking over the reins at the Deccan club in the 2020/21 season. Having topped the league in his first ISL season with BFC, the expectations will already be high when Roca walks out to the touchline at Hyderabad.

Subrata Paul believes that the 2018 ISL runner-up’s insights will be critical to Hyderabad’s performances in the upcoming season. In his opinion, Roca’s inputs and coaching will serve to improve the club exponentially.

While acknowledging Roca’s coaching abilities, Subrata Paul also understands that the 57-year-old would have lofty expectations of his players. The former Mumbai City FC stopper opines that it is up to the players to implement the former Barcelona assistant manager’s game plan on the pitch.

“Coach Albert Roca is a seasoned campaigner and his inputs and coaching will surely help the club propel forward. I can only assure that we will make every team sweat that extra bit when they play us,” Subrata Paul said.

“I maintain that while having a coach like him is an asset, there’s also a flip side for the players. Even as much as he will be guiding us, he will always be demanding that extra level from the players. He is someone who hates to lose, and we as players need to understand the intellect ourselves with his coaching philosophy. I reiterate that it’s the responsibility of the players to implement the thought process and vision of the coach. If we are not able to up our mark we will let the coach and the management down.” Subrata Paul added.

It is a challenge at Hyderabad FC to become one of the best clubs in India: Subrata Paul

💥 IT'S OFFICIAL! Hyderabad FC have completed the signing of experienced goalkeeper Subrata Paul on a two-year deal. More to follow. #HyderabadFC #WelcomeSubrata 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/3LrwKUafM3 — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) June 4, 2020

Hyderabad’s importance is well-documented in the annals of Indian footballing history. From great teams to great players, Hyderabad held a prominent place in Indian football for much of its history. It is this glory that Subrata Paul wishes to return the city to, as part of their newest football club’s first team.

Acknowledging the Hyderabad's contribution to Indian football, Subrata Paul admitted that the team aims to return the city of haleem, nizams and some of India’s most exceptional footballers to the heights of its sporting glory.

“Hyderabad has produced a lot of international players in the past like (Syed) Nayeemuddin sir, (Mohammed) Habib sir, Shabbir Ali and so many more. In the past, there haven’t been any teams from the ISL or the I-League. This is a challenge at Hyderabad FC to become one of the best clubs in India,” Subrata Paul said.

While accepting that Hyderabad FC are looking to write what would be an underdog story, Subrata Paul also adds that the team management’s self-belief has translated to confidence among the players. According to the former national team skipper, this has led to all the players setting big personal goals, resulting in a bigger target for the club as a whole.

“We are a new side, starting from scratch. We are the underdogs aiming to set a foot in the League. There’s self-belief among the management and that has culminated in the players. Everyone has set big personal targets, and I see that culminating into a big target for the club,” Subrata Paul added.

Hyderabad FC did not have the greatest of starts to life in the ISL in the 2019/20 season, finishing tenth in the league, with just the two wins throughout the season. That is a statistic the team will want to change in the coming year, .

The outbreak of the coronavirus, however, means that the club will have to wait just a little longer to set that record straight. All the noises being made about the league right now suggest that the 2020/21 season of the ISL will get underway in November, behind closed doors, and in a single venue, possibly Goa or Kerala.

With the extended wait for the league to start, it is up to Subrata Paul, Albert Roca and everyone at Hyderabad FC to ensure that they are best prepared to tackle the season ahead.