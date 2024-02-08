"I have a lot of respect for them" - NorthEast United's Mirshad Michu focused on winning against former club East Bengal | ISL 2023-24

NorthEast United FC's goalkeeper Mirshad Michu is one of the most vital cogs in their wheel. Seen as a strong presence sweeping up behind defenders, Mirshad is known to motivate his players to press when they don't have the ball and create chances when they do.

Mirshad has played a crucial role for the Highlanders this season and become a leader of sorts, guiding the youngsters around him.

Sitting down for a chat with Sportskeeda, Mirshad mentioned how much it hurt NorthEast to not end up with a win in their previous game against Jamshedpur FC last Wednesday.

"We tried to win the previous game but we conceded a goal early on. We scored one ourselves and tried to go for the win, but we could not do so. In the second phase, these points are crucial. We have to ensure that we do not let these things slip away from our hands in the second phase," said Mirshad.

East Bengal, whom the Highlanders next face in Guwahati on Saturday, are a club that Mirshad knows extremely well, having spent four seasons there.

"East Bengal are a fantastic side. They have just won the Super Cup and were also the finalists of the Durand Cup. They have a very good team. I spent four years with them and have a lot of respect for the club. Now, I am with NorthEast United and will try to help the team as much as I can. We will try our best to win this game. The result is in God's hands," he added.

"The effort lies with us, but the result is in God's hands" - Mirshad Michu

Mirshad Michu in training with NorthEast United. (NEUFC Media)

Mirshad was applauded for his impressive handling and control with the ball but being the modest man that he is, he played it down and gave full credit to goalkeeping coach Manuel Diaz Aznar, who joined the club this season.

Mirshad mentioned that Diaz was responsible for pumping confidence into all the goalkeepers at the club and making them ready to face their opponents without any fear whatsoever.

"We have a very good goalkeeping coach (Manuel Diaz) this season. He makes us work really hard in training and asks us to focus on what we can control. Whenever we make mistakes, he comes up to us and encourages us. He trains us regarding all situations and scenarios, and ensures that we always give our best efforts. This is the reason why we have all done so well this season," said Mirshad.

Asked if NorthEast could still make it to the playoffs, Mirshad said that it was possible since everyone in the team is focused and well-prepared to do well in this phase of the league.

Ranked seventh in the league table with 13 points to their name, the Highlanders are bound to face challenges from Bengaluru FC, Jamshedpur FC, East Bengal and Chennaiyin FC for the elusive sixth spot.

"We were in the top six in the first phase of the ISL but dropped a few points after that. We still have the opportunity to do well in this phase; the next game is very important for us and we have to give our best in it. As I said before, the effort lies with us, but the result is in God's hands," he signed off.