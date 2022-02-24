"I wanted to play for East Bengal till my retirement" - Lalrindika Ralte opens up about his love affair with the Red and Gold Brigade

For East Bengal fans over the past decade, there's hardly been any sight as iconic as Lalrindika Ralte stabbing home the winner against arch-rivals Mohun Bagan at the Salt Lake Stadium in 2013.

As his freekick from 30 yards out looped past a diving Shilton Paul in the Bagan goal, the Mizo midfielder hopped over the advertising boards and raced towards the roaring East Bengal fans.

Ralte took off his jersey in a flash as his teammates embraced him and his sheer passion.

Ralte, known affectionately among fans and teammates as 'Dika', then had the world at his feet. He was then one of the most technically adept young talents that India had witnessed.

Then 21, Ralte became an instant fan-favorite of the East Bengal faithful. But his meteoric rise never materialized to the levels the on-lookers expected to. After a truckload of injuries and an unwelcome pandemic later, Lalrindika Ralte announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 29 on February 12.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, the former Indian midfielder opened up about the reasons behind bringing down the curtain on his illustrious career. He explained:

"I always thought that I would play another two or three seasons. During my academy days, I planned to have a 12-15 year long professional career. Growing up, we saw Bhaichung (Bhutia), Deepak Mondal, and Mahesh Gawli, all of whom had long careers. We also thought of playing for a long time. But because of COVID-19 everything changed. I had a discussion with my family and they said it was the right time to call it quits."

Ralte added:

"It also crossed my mind that if I go back to play for another season, I’ll be inside the bio-bubble. God forbid if anything happens at that time to my family, I fear I might not be there for them. My dad also had serious complications after contracting the virus and all of that made me feel like this was the right time."

Owing to COVID-19 outbreaks in camps of both ISL and I-League clubs, players have been touchy while talking about the pandemic and its effects on them. With Ralte no longer associated with any club, we couldn't help but ask him about the impact the pandemic has had on his decision-making.

Ralte replied:

"Firstly, it’s incredibly difficult to play under these COVID-19 scenario. But we were professionals and had to face all these challenges. Earlier, we could play in front of the fans, even during the practice sessions they would flock to the stadiums. Now there’s no one except our teammates. There were so many restrictions put in place and honestly it felt very mundane and boring. One positive thing was, this period disciplined us a lot. But playing football without fans was incredibly difficult. The emotion and the energy levels were down without anybody in the stands."

Even a week after his retirement, Ralte's voice cracked during the interview as he talked of all the heartfelt messages he had received ever since and how emotional it made him. He narrated how his entire career came flashing right in front of him every now and then, saying:

"My fans, my colleagues, my teammates, my friends, everyone had a lot of kind words to say and it made me very emotional. I recalled my entire journey; from the day I started and then left my home for my first trails. I am very happy with all the wishes I received but also at the same time it makes me a bit sad thinking about all the memories."

Lalrindika Ralte's infatuation with East Bengal

In his 13-year professional career, Ralte has played for some of the biggest Indian clubs. But representing which club made him feel at home? Ralte revealed:

"I respect all the clubs that I’ve played for in my career. But I spent seven years in East Bengal and for me, it was a very important phase in my career. I earned all my reputation at that club. The seasons I played in East Bengal were some of the best. It was a massive moment in my career."

What made a boy from a small town in Mizoram fall so passionately and deeply in love with a grand old Kolkata club that he couldn't wait to bring up that chapter of his life within the first few minutes of the interview?

Ralte answered the question almost immediately, but warned it might take a bit longer and laughed. He explained:

"During my initial days at the IFA Academy in 2004, they divided us into two groups. Half of them were representing Mohun Bagan and half East Bengal. I have been an East Bengal fan ever since. When I used to watch football matches as a child, I always used to dream that someday I would even wear the East Bengal colours and play at least once."

Unlike many whose dreams are just a sob tale over a glass of whiskey, Ralte achieved his. Not only did he wear the East Bengal jersey once, but he represented the Red and Gold Brigade in 172 games, scoring 29 times. The Mizo midfielder also had the honor of captaining the club. He remarked:

"Becoming captain at East Bengal was definitely not easy. When I was given the armband, I was so happy and proud. East Bengal are a massive club with so many officials and so many fans, so becoming their captain was a huge moment in my career."

Goals, captaincy, passion, there's no rocket science as to why Ralte became an absolute darling of East Bengal fans. There was mutual love and respect and over the years that amplified it into something special.

When Ralte announced his retirement, it was the East Bengal supporters who were buzzing on social media, remiscing all the memories that their former skipper had gifted them. A touched Ralte said:

"The fans at East Bengal were amazing. They helped us a lot through our difficult phases. We had a very close relationship with them and they used to motivate us and wish us well. They always backed us. Fans played a very important role at East Bengal. Honestly, they have won us a lot of games. They always supported us, right from the first to the last whistle. When we lost matches, thinking about these fans, I would feel sad," said Dike while reflecting on his memories at the club.

Ahead of the 2020-21 season, East Bengal terminated their joint venture with Quess Corp and brought in a new investor in the form of Shree Cement. The club entered the Indian Super League the same year.

However, East Bengal decided not to register as many as 15 players from their contracted list for the season. Lalrindika Ralte was also one of them. His time at his "childhood club" had seemingly come to an abrupt halt.

Did he want to stay longer at the club and represent them in the Indian Super League? Ealte answered:

"Honestly, I wanted to stay longer at the club. Even after completing my dream of playing for the club, I wanted to play for East Bengal till my retirement. But after Shree Cement came in, things changed at the club and my journey ended there. But yes, I always wanted to represent East Bengal. Because it’s my childhood club."

A career full of highs, low and might-have-beens

Lalrindika Ralte against Jordan in the 2014 Asian Games. (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Lalrindika Ralte hung up his boots with a glittering trophy cabinet. He won the Durand Cup with the Churchill Brothers in 2011, led East Bengal to the IFA Shield and Federation Cup a year later.

The midfielder was part of the Torchbearers' multiple successful Calcutta Football League campaign and also won the coveted Indian Super League title with Atletico de Kolkata in 2015.

Which of these titles does Ralte hold the closest to?

"For me, the biggest achievement was winning the 2011 SAFF Championship with the Indian national team. Every footballer dreams of representing their nation at least once in their lifetime. Wearing the Indian jersey brings huge pride. Playing for the national team, wearing the jersey, signing the national anthem, it was a surreal feeling. When I look back at my career, winning a trophy for my nation has to be my biggest achievement."

Ralte from a very young age had followed his own passion and gut. He played the sport he loved and represented the club he loved. And then when anyone least expected it, Ralte hung up his boot in silence.

It's fair to say, the 29-year-old has lived life on his own terms. But with a little jog down memory lane, he opened up to Sportskeeda about the only decision that he regrets in his illustrious career.

"I haven’t had many regrets. But yes, there was one thing. I don’t remember the year exactly, but I think in 2012, I got an offer from German club Fortuna Düsseldorf for a trial. I was then playing for East Bengal and was also a part of the national team setup. But I didn’t go for the trial because at that time there was a game of the national team."

Ralte added:

"And I didn’t have anyone to ask for guidance. No one in India at the time had the experience of playing in Germany. I didn’t have any agents at the time either. Bhaichung bhai played outside the country but I really couldn’t ask him as I didn’t have the courage (laughs). I have no clue whether I would’ve been selected or not. But when I look back at it, I feel it’s an opportunity I let go of."

Lalrindika Ralte and Mizoram - A return to the grassroots

In his retirement statement, Dika specified that he would only retire from his professional playing career and not football itself. He promised to keep working towards developing football in Mizoram.

Ralte mentioned during the interview that he has been passionate about football in his home state since his teenage years. As he had little to no facilities while growing up, the former Indian midfielder said he doesn't want future aspirants to go through the same struggles. Ralte elaborated:

"Right from my Under-16 days, I thought a lot about football in Mizoram. A lot of players come from the state but we’ve never had any coach from Mizoram. So, I started thinking that if we can increase level and number of Mizo coaches, football in the state will develop a lot more. So, I had a discussion with the Mizoram Sports Minister and I told him that if we improve the facilities and infrastructure then it will help the state to grow football-wise."

He added:

"My professional career has come to an end, but my dream is, the kids who are coming up, they should be taught in the right way and with the right facilities. Hence, I want to become a coach. I don’t know what will happen in the future, but I will try to fulfill my dream."

Lalrindika Ralte's footballing career didn't just start when he joined the IFA academy. It started long back when he was playing football in the barren grounds of Mizoram. The state has come a long way now when it comes to infrastructure, with Ralte narrating:

"During our childhood days, Mizoram had little to no football facilities. We used to play on barren grounds, there was no artificial turf to play on. When I joined the academy and entered the Salt Lake Stadium for the first time, I was dumfounded. I had never seen such a huge stadium and a green playing field. So, we had no kind of facility back then. But kids today have a lot of opportunities. In Mizoram, we have multiple artificial turfs to practice on."

Football in Mizoram has improved drastically over the years for good. The likes of Lallianzuala Chhangte and Lalengmawia Ralte have been grabbing eyeballs at the national level. But Lalrindika Ralte believes there's plenty more talent on the way and they need to be groomed better. He has plans to open a football academy in the state, but for now, the project has been shelved owing to the pandemic.

But what message does a former Indian midfielder have for these youngsters who might be inspired by him? Ralte kept it simple and said:

"The kids who want to pursue the sport now, they’ve a lot of facilities. But they need to love the game first of all. And respect the game. There are a lot of distractions these days but if they have self-confidence, self-discipline and determination, they’ll do very well."

