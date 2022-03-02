Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

Hyderabad FC lost 0-3 against Jamshedpur FC in match no. 63 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Tuesday.

Hyderabad FC, who have already qualified for the play-offs, are missing out on key names like Juanan, Joao Victor and talismanic striker Bartholomew Ogbeche. The two teams lined-up in a 4-2-3-1. Jamshedpur FC were without Greg Stewart.

The Red Miners got an early break in the game as Alexandre Lima stepped up to take a corner and he placed it towards the far post. Peter Hartley headed it but the attempt was parried away by Gurmeet Singh in goal. The clearance fell to Mobashir Rahman, who struck a low blow. The shot took a wicked deflection off one of the Hyderabad FC defenders and went in, wrong-footing the goalkeeper.

Hyderabad FC tried to go on the attack but did not look promising. Javier Siverio looked helpless in front of Peter Hartley and Eli Sabia.

Jamshedpur FC doubled their lead in the 28th minute. The move was similar to that of the first goal. The side were awarded a corner kick that Alexandre Lima stepped up to take. Red Miners skipper Peter Hartley got his head to it with Khassa Camara struggling to stay with him. Gurmeet Singh stayed put and watched the ball go in.

Hyderabad FC looked better after the cooling break. Joel Chianese, who was deployed outside his normal position as a defensive midfielder, passed the ball to Aniket Jadhav on the left flank. Aniket whipped in a cross that eluded everyone in the box, including Javier Siverio.

Jamshedpur FC seal the win with a third goal against Hyderabad FC

Jamshedpur FC's Daniel Chima Chukwu celebrates his goal against Hyderabad FC (Image Courtesy: ISL)

Jamshedpur FC started the second half on the front foot even though they were two goals up. Seiminlen Doungel and Ritwik Das were accompanied by Laldinliana Renthlei and Ricky Lallawmawma terrorized the flanks.

Manolo Marquez's side, in the absence of a few of their regular starters, found it difficult to cope with the pace of Jamshedpur FC's game. Daniel Chima didn't score a goal in the game until the 65th minute. But the striker kept the pressure on the opposition centre-backs and closed them down during clearances. Alexandre Lima took the place of the suspended Greg Stewart and justified the role.

The Red Miners added a third goal in the 65th minute. Khassa Camara failed to make a clearance that fell to Lima who laid it off to Daniel Chima inside the box. The striker made no mistake in converting the chance.

Owen Coyle's side went down to 10 men after midfielder Mobashir Rahman saw red after lashing out at Akash Mishra. But even with the man down, the Men of Steel kept on barging on the Nizams' defense. The side had a different level of motivation and energy to go past the Nizams in the table. The game finished 3-0 in favor of Owen Coyle's side.

Edited by Aditya Singh