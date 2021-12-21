Jamshedpur FC coach praises Bengaluru FC after securing a point against them in the ISL

An evenly contested Steel Derby in the Indian Super League on Monday saw both Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC settle with a point to their names. Both sides had their fair share of chances to take the game away from each other. But the defensive compactness on display made sure the match ended in a goalless draw.

Jamshedpur FC had the chance to close the gap with table toppers Mumbai City FC had they secured a win against the Blues. They are, as of now, three points behind the league leaders.

For Bengaluru FC, getting a clean sheet would surely serve as a basis to start things fresh after the 3-3 draw against ATK Mohun Bagan.

Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle spoke to the media after the final whistle. Owen praised opposition goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu for his performance against the Red Miners. He said:

"I thought it was two very tough teams. A very competitive game, I wouldn't say scrappy. Both teams were desperate obviously for 3 points with some wonderful chances to win the game. Gurpreet showed why he is a top goalkeeper with some wonderful saves. We could have been more clinical. Bengaluru are a far better side than their position suggests."

Jamshedpur FC missed the services of Nerijus Valskis, who was injured during the pre-game warm-up. But Owen Coyle felt back-up striker Jordan Murray was up to the task in hand and looked lively.

Bengaluru FC coach praised his side's efforts against Jamshedpur FC

Marco Pezzaiuoli was impressed with the Blues' performance against Jamshedpur FC. Bengaluru FC managed to keep a clean sheet for the first time this campaign. He said:

"Set-pieces were really clear defending wise and also against the ball we did well. I think it was an equal game. There weren't too many chances but still a good game."

The Bengaluru FC head coach stressed the need for compactness when the competition is equal between the two teams. He feels that it requires only one chance to decide such close ties.

Edited by Aditya Singh