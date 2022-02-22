"Kerala is having their best season in the ISL"- Hyderabad FC coach ahead of their ISL clash against Kerala Blasters FC

Hyderabad FC will lock horns with Kerala Blasters FC in their upcoming game in the ISL at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

Hyderabad FC head coach Manolo Marquez answered some questions from the media ahead of his team's upcoming fixture. Marquez had high praise for the Yellow Tuskers' quality and believes the game could go either way. He said:

"Kerala is having their best season in the ISL. They have some very good players, especially upfront. They are very consistent."

He praised Kerala Blasters FC defender Marko Leskovic, whom he is familiar with from the latter's time in Dinamo Zagreb.

The Spaniard stressed that he has made no changes in his approach to the game. He believes that it is important to be focused on every game, especially at this point in the season. He said:

"The preparation is practically the same for every game. Of course, every opponent is different and you know what the qualities of every opponent are. We know we are very close to the end of the season and we have to be focused."

Marquez emphasized that a win against tougher opponents not only earns them three points but also denies their rivals three crucial points. However, he admitted that his preference would be to face teams that are not in the fight for the top four.

Hyderabad FC head coach seeks improvement from his players

Even though the Nizams managed to edge past FC Goa in their previous match, their head coach Manolo Marquez did not seem impressed with his side's display. He expressed his frustration over his team's defensive issues. He said:

"I am always looking for improvements. I've said before that the perfect team does not exist. You can always improve."

The Hyderabad FC head coach added that it is important to adapt to a team's setup and the opponents his side are playing against in order to achieve a positive outcome.

The Nizams, who are on top of the table with 32 points from 17 games, will look to extend their winning run. Kerala Blasters, meanwhile, are still looking to cement their berth in the playoffs as they sit in 4th position, with 27 points from 16 games.

Edited by Prem Deshpande