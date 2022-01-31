Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC - Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

Kerala Blasters FC narrowly lost out to Bengaluru FC in match no. 76 of the Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday. The enticing encounter kicked off at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco.

A win would have taken Kerala Blasters FC closer to Hyderabad FC at the top of the table. For Bengaluru FC, it would have meant an entry into the top four. Both coaches had stated that their respective teams are not in a favorable situation to play owing to the Covid-19 outbreak within their camps.

However, it did not seem to affect the teams as the match kicked off. Kerala Blasters FC looked the brighter side during the initial moments of the game. Although a little rusty, the Yellow Tuskers were steadily getting their rhythm back after being locked in for two weeks.

Bengaluru FC weren't far behind. The Blues, confident from their win against Chennaiyin FC, looked to repeat the story in this fixture. Their midfield trio of Suresh Singh Wangjam, Danish Farooq and Bruno Ramires nullified Jeakson Singh and Puitea at the other end.

Marco Pezzaiuoli's side had a great opportunity to take the lead. Roshan Naorem set Udanta Singh free with a pass on the left flank. He then laid it off Sunil Chhetri, who flicked it onto Danish Farooq but the midfielder sccuffed his shot wide.

The Blues had another chance on goal. Sunil Chhetri could have broken the record of being the highest goalscorer in ISL history with this attempt had he been successful. Roshan Naorem delivered in a corner which was flicked on by Prince Ibarra. The ball fell to the feet of Sunil Chhetri, who could not gather himself to finish it and the ball was cleared by the Kerala Blasters FC defense.

Roshan Naorem made the difference for Bengaluru FC against Kerala Blasters FC

Bengaluru FC started the second half with the same intensity they ended the first one. Their character and approach awarded them with a goal. Udanta Singh received the ball on the left flank and dribbled past a few defenders to get into the box. He then laid it off for his skipper but the Kerala Blasters FC custodian was comfortable in stopping the attempt.

The Blues were later awarded a free kick outside the opposition's box after a foul by Puitea. Roshan Naorem stepped up to take it with his left foot and successfully scored past Prabhsukhan Gill in the Blasters goal.

The Yellow Tuskers had one good chance deep into the second half. Adrian Luna delivered a free-kick into the box that was cleared by the Bengaluru FC defenders. The clearance fell at the feet of Harmanjot Singh Khabra, who launched a volley with his weak foot. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was comfortable in stopping the attempt.

Marco Pezzaiuoli replaced Sunil Chhetri with Rohit Kumar. Unfortunately for the Bengaluru FC skipper, the record for the highest number of goals could not be broken by him against the Blasters.

