Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC - Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

Kerala Blasters FC defeated Mumbai City FC 3-1 in their second-leg fixture in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two sides was a shocker as the Tuskers recorded a 3-0 win against the Islanders. However, this time, the two sides were separated by a single point and on the verge of booking a play-off berth. Hence, this clash promised to be a thriller way before the first kick of the ball.

The match began with both teams looking to make a break through as early as possible. Mumbai City FC looked to stretch their opponents with the movements of Bipin Singh and Lallianzuala Chhangte on either flank.

Kerala Blasters FC were not far behind. Ivan Vukomanovic's side pressed aggressively and used the space left by the opposition full-backs while attacking. Their effort bore reward in the 19th minute.

Sahal Abdul Samad went past Cassio Gabriel after the Islanders attacking midfielder made an error. Sahal then beat Mourtada Fall and Mehtab Singh and took a shot on goal. Mohamad Nawaz was completely wrong-footed and could only watch the ball go in.

One of the problems Mumbai City FC faced in the first half was the offside trap utilized by Kerala Blasters FC. Igor Angulo and Lallianzuala Chhangte found themselves in an offside position more than once. Marko Leskovic seemed to be the architect of this. Every time the Islanders had a set-piece opportunity, the defender made the call for the defense to hold their line.

Another tactical aspect that found its use in this game was the movement of the two forwards on the channel during a counter-attack. Both Alvaro Vasquez and Jorge Pereyra Diaz were familiar with it. The use of this led to a penalty for the Tuskers.

Alvaro received the ball on the left flank and tried to dribble inside but was met by Mourtada Fall. As soon as Fall tried to snatch the ball away, Alvaro pulled the ball back in a different direction. This action led Alvaro to get tripped by the defender and the referee pointed to the spot. The striker netted the second of the game before heading into the dressing room.

Kerala Blasters FC fail to keep a clean sheet against Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC's Diego Mauricio after scoring from the penalty spot against Kerala Blasters FC (Image Courtesy: ISL)

The second half started with the Tuskers not looking to back out of the fight. Ivan Vukomanovic's boys continue ripping the Mumbai City FC team apart. Their efforts were rewarded with a third goal in the 60th minute.

Mourtada Fall passed the ball back to Mohamed Nawaz who was pressed by Alvaro Vasquez. The Mumbai City FC custodian tried to clear it but it was a miskick and Alvaro was quick to react and turn the opportunity into a goal.

Des Buckingham made the change after his side conceded their third goal. Diego Mauricio was introduced in place of Igor Angulo.

The Brazilian made an instant impact on the game. In an attempt to get to the aerial ball, Diego Mauricio was fouled inside the box by Ruivah Hormipam. Diego stepped up to take the spot and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way.

Both sides made changes trying to impact the game in a certain way but the scoreline remained still at the end of 90 minutes. The Blasters climbed to fourth in the league table with the win.

