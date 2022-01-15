ISL 2021-22: Match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC postponed due to COVID outbreak

The Indian Super League (ISL) has postponed Match 61 of the 2021-22 season between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC, scheduled to be played tonight (15 January).

The league made the decision to postpone the game, which was to be held at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, earlier today.

This is the second consecutive game of ATK Mohun Bagan that has been postponed. Previously, their January 8 clash against Odisha FC was postponed after an ATK Mohun Bagan player tested positive for COVID-19.

Since then, reports have emerged of a COVID-19 outbreak in the camps of several ISL clubs. A statement issued by the league read:

"Each match is assessed on a number of factors, including the ability of the clubs to field a team; the severity of COVID-19 breakout at the club(s); and the ability of the club personnel to safely prepare for and play the match."

The statement also added that the league and the clubs involved will continue to monitor the situation and act as required. The health and safety of all personnel in various bubbles will be prioritized.

The game will be rescheduled to a later date, according to the statement. The tournament has been taking place inside a bio-bubble in Goa since November 20 last year.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC on-field situation

ATK Mohun Bagan are currently fourth in the points table after playing nine matches. They have snapped up four wins, three draws and two losses so far. Midway through the season, the club parted ways with veteran coach Antonio Lopez Habas and roped in Juan Ferrando from FC Goa.

The Mariners have witnessed a resurgence with their new head coach. Under Ferrando's leadership, they are currently unbeaten.

Meanwhile, the Blues too are unbeaten in their last five games and delivered a signature performance in their last game, a 3-0 victory against Mumbai City FC. From the start of the season, Marco Pezzaiuoli has asked the management and supporters to believe in the process.

Performances like the one against MCFC are likely to begin convincing some that the process is finally coming to fruition.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra