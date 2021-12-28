SC East Bengal part ways with head coach Jose Manuel Diaz

SC East Bengal have parted ways with head coach Jose Manuel Diaz and his deputy Angel Puebla Garcia. The decision came as the Spaniard reportedly lost control over the dressing room.

SC East Bengal had a poor start to their 2021-22 ISL campaign. The Red and Gold brigade started the season with a hard-fought draw against Owen Coyle's Jamshedpur FC.

Manolo Diaz's side were also victims of a 3-0 defeat against ATK Mohun Bagan in the highly-anticipated Kolkata derby. The result came along with the loss of Arindam Bhattacharya to an injury the player succumbed to in the build-up to the third goal.

SC East Bengal @sc_eastbengal 𝐂𝐥𝐮𝐛 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭



SC East Bengal confirms that Jose Manuel Diaz and his deputy Angel Puebla Garcia have mutually agreed to part ways due to personal reasons.



Former India captain and our assistant coach Renedy Singh has taken over charge as interim head coach.

The Kolkata-based club were then victims of a 6-4 defeat at the hands of Odisha FC in their next outing. Jose Manuel Diaz worked on the side's defensive problems, which resulted in a better outing against Chennaiyin FC as SC East Bengal managed to secure a goalless draw against the Marina Machans.

The Red and Gold brigade lost to a struggling FC Goa side following the draw against Chennaiyin FC followed by a draw against Kerala Blasters.

Jose Manuel Diaz's last day in the dugout saw SC East Bengal secure a draw against in-form Hyderabad FC. The side's performances have been poor so far and Manolo Diaz seemed helpless in steering the team away from troubled waters.

The side is currently at the bottom of the table with four points from eight games. They have conceded 18 goals and were only able to score on just 10 occasions.

SC East Bengal assistant coach to take over in the interim

Former India captain and SC East Bengal assistant coach Renedy Singh has taken over as interim head coach. SC East Bengal will go up against Bengaluru FC at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim in their next outing in the ISL.

Interim head coach Renedy Singh is likely to miss the services of star striker Antonio Perosevic for the upcoming fixture due to a suspension.

