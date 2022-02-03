SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC - Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

SC East Bengal and Chennaiyin FC played out a 2-2 draw in match no. 79 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two ended in a draw as well. A lot has happened in both camps since then. SC East Bengal had a change in management. Mario Rivera took over as head coach after Renedy Singh was at the helm for a short while post the departure of Jose Manuel Diaz.

Meanwhile, Lallianzuala Chhangte left the Marina Machans for Mumbai City FC.

Coming back to the match, Bozidar Bandovic's side managed to get an early lead in the second minute. Jerry Lalrinzuala sent in a cross into the box which Suhail Pasha tried to meet. Unfortunately for the Red and Gold Brigade, the ball deflected off Hira Mondal and went into his own net.

Not long after their first goal, Ninthoinganba Meetei bagged a second for his side. The winger collected the ball and darted into the box. The angle was tough but Ninthoinganba managed to get a goal to his name.

After the goal, Bandovic's side held onto possession and made it difficult for the Red and Gold brigade to execute their attacking plans. SC East Bengal weren't so ruthless either in the final third when chances came along. Mario Rivera's side fought hard to create an opening but the Marina Machans were disciplined in defense.

SC East Bengal put up a fight to secure a draw against Chennaiyin FC

Darren Sidoel's free-kick brought SC East Bengal back into the game (Image Courtesy: ISL)

Due to his errors in the first half, Mohd Sajid Dhot was taken off to be replaced by Germanpreet Singh at the beginning of the second half. Bozidar Bandovic's side kept the pressure high on SC East Bengal after the start of the second half.

However, the Red and Gold Brigade are awarded a free-kick outside the Chennaiyin FC box. Darren Sidoel stepped up to take it. He placed a shot into the corner and even though Debjit Majumder stretched himself, the ball went in allowing Mario's side to put a foot into the game.

Chennaiyin FC head coach opted to change a few things in order to control the game. Ninthoinganba Meetei was replaced by Reagan Singh, Mirlan Murzaev replaced Suhail Pasha and Edwin Vanspaul replaced Vladimir Koman.

SC East Bengal also made a few changes to fuel their pursuit of an equalizer. Amarjit Singh Kiyam was taken off to be replaced by Huidrom Singh.

Post the cooling break, the Red and Gold Brigade added some more replacements. Lalrinliana Hnamte came on to replace Sourav Das and Fran Sota replaced Antonio Perosevic.

Mario Rivera's side put up a good fight to eventually secure a point from the game. The side were first to any loose ball that came back from the Chennaiyin FC defense. Their hard work paid off in the 90th minute. Wahengbam Luwang stepped up to take a corner that was met by Lalrinliana Hnamte, who headed it to the far post. The side put up a great fight after being two goals down.

Chennaiyin FC are in sixth position in the table, while SC East Bengal are in 10th position after the match.

Edited by Aditya Singh