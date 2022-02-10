"We need to be very compact" - Bengaluru FC head coach ahead of ISL clash against Hyderabad FC

Bengaluru FC have retained their status as one of the top teams in the Indian Super League (ISL). Having beaten Jamshedpur FC in their previous match, Marco Pezzaiuoli is now aiming for a win against table toppers Hyderabad FC, who went down to ATK Mohun Bagan in their last ISL outing.

Bengaluru FC's head coach addressed the media through a virtually-held press conference ahead of their ISL clash against Hyderabad FC. Pezzaiuoli intends to focus on his team and on the players at his disposal.

He reiterated that his side's recent performances in the competition will act as a catalyst going forward. Pezzaiuoli is also aware of the challenge posed by Manolo Marquez's side after the team lost to the Mariners.

"They lost their last game, which is an important point, because it helps us spot some weaknesses," he said. "We need to be very compact. They are a very good team in transition, fast players in the offensive areas and Ogbeche is the man in the box, so we need to avoid counters."

The German professional football coach revealed that he has no special plans for Bartholomew Ogbeche despite his current form.

"We try to close our players down, and in the box we try to be very sharp," he said. "But not only one player, like Ogbeche, we need to be tight on the man with possession. It's not a one-man job, it's the job of the team as a unit."

Bengaluru FC head coach gives update on sidelined players

The Blues have done well despite the absence of some key players in the team. Marco Pezzaiuoli gave an update on the players who are sidelined with injury concerns.

"Ashique is back working with the team, but he's far away from a return," he said. "King, Amay and Harmanpreet are out for the season, and Rohit is also injured after the last game. We had a few players back from COVID, but they are still weak, so it will take them time."

He also shed light on the availability of recent signing Yaya Banana.

"Yaya is now with the squad, he has trained a few times, but it's not easy after quarantine," he said. "We need to manage the players to avoid muscle injuries from coming back to playing football."

Marco Pezzaiuoli also hinted that Bengaluru FC have made no change in their preparations with regards to tactics. He considers their upcoming clash equally important, like the rest of the matches.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee