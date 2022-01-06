"We are taking it one match at a time" - SC East Bengal coach ahead of their ISL clash against Mumbai City FC

SC East Bengal will host Mumbai City FC in Match no. 52 of the Indian Super League (ISL). The clash will take place at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco.

Interim head coach Renedy Singh has been in charge of the Red and Gold Brigade since their last outing against Bengaluru FC. They managed to get a point out of the game, making it their fifth draw in this edition of the ISL.

SC East Bengal interim head coach Renedy Singh addressed the media ahead of their ISL clash against Mumbai City FC. Given the current state of affairs within the dressing room, Renedy admitted to taking it one step at a time. He said:

"We are taking it one match at a time. Now, my focus is on how to play and move as a team against Mumbai City FC. It is going to be a tough match but not impossible by any means."

However, Renedy Singh confirmed that his side will miss the services of central defender Tomislav Mrcela for the upcoming game. The defender is expected to be out of action for at least three weeks because of a muscle injury.

SC East Bengal not bothered by individual threat from opponents

SC East Bengal were victims of a 3-0 loss to Mumbai City FC in their second leg of the campaign (Image Courtesy: ISL).

SC East Bengal have been at the receiving end of a hammering defeat against Mumbai City FC in both legs in the previous edition of the ISL. However, Renedy Singh does not seem to be bothered by Mumbai City FC's star power. He said:

"I am not bothered about individual opponents because Igor Angulo, Ahmed Jahouh, Bipin Singh, all are good players. We have to focus on our strengths. If we can do our job well, they will have a tough match too."

The SC East Bengal coach also emphasized the importance of unity in attack and defense. He admitted the side will only have one or two foreign players in the squad for the game but will do their best to come away with a positive result.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar