"Winning games gives us energy"- Bengaluru FC head coach ahead of their ISL clash against SC East Bengal

Bengaluru FC will host SC East Bengal in match no. 49 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

Bengaluru FC head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli was able to guide Bengaluru to their second win of the season in their previous game against Chennaiyin FC after a series of upsets. They are currently 8th in the league table with just nine points.

Marco Pezzaiuoli addressed the media ahead of his team's ISL clash against SC East Bengal. The German coach spoke about the impact of the victory against Chennaiyin on his side's morale. He said:

"Winning games gives us energy, we scored our last two penalties after we missed our first two, these things make a difference in these games."

Marco disclosed the changes he made in the Bengaluru FC setup for the Chennaiyin FC game. He stated:

"Tactical changes helped our game, from going with four at the back to three helped with our ball possession, everything in football is a process and we're getting there step by step and you can see that in the performances."

The Bengaluru FC coach also praised winger Udanta Singh and defender Pratik Chaudhari for how the duo adapted to his new style and tactics.

Bengaluru FC coach unaware of opponent's style of play

SC East Bengal have appointed Mario Rivera as their head coach until the end of the season. Marco Pezzaiuoli admitted that he is unaware of the stylistic change in the approach of his opponents, considering their latest change at the helm. He said:

"Considering SC East Bengal have a new coach, we don't know much about their style of play. We're not preparing specifically for them, we're going to train hard to win and focus on ourselves."

The Bengaluru FC boss confirmed that the Blues will miss the services of midfielder Leon Augustine and defender Yrondu Musavu-King for the next game.

