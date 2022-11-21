ISL 2022-23 | Updated Points Table: FC Goa move up to third after victory against ATK Mohun Bagan

Sunday's (November 20) encounter between FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan led to some tectonic shifts in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 point standings. With a 3-0 victory, the Gaurs have climbed to third, recording 12 points from six matches.

Meanwhile, the loss puts the Kolkata giants down to sixth place with 10 points from their six games. They have lost two and drawn one of their opening string of fixtures.

Carlos Pena's side are currently level on points with fourth-place Kerala Blasters, however, the Goans are ahead on goal difference. On Saturday (November 19), high-flying Hyderabad FC were trumped 1-0 by the Blasters with a shocking result. But the Nizams still hold onto their top spot, with Mumbai City FC in second.

Chennaiyin FC rose one place in the standings with a 3-1 win over Jamshedpur FC on Saturday.

The bottom spot in the league is occupied by a struggling NorthEast United FC side, who are yet to register a single point in the tournament.

Updated ISL Points Table:

1 7 5 1 1 10 4 6 16 2 7 4 3 0 20 8 12 15 3 6 4 0 2 11 5 6 12 4 7 4 0 3 13 11 2 12 5 6 4 0 2 10 8 2 12 6 6 3 1 2 12 10 2 10 7 6 3 1 2 9 11 -2 10 8 7 2 0 5 8 13 -5 6 9 6 1 1 4 5 11 -6 4 10 6 1 1 4 2 8 -6 4 11 6 0 0 6 2 13 -11 0

Clinical FC Goa breeze past Juan Ferrando's ATK Mohun Bagan

Right from the get-go, Carlos Pena's men showcased high-intensity attacking football, while ATK Mohun Bagan was left on the back foot at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa. Chances galore for FC Goa in the opening exchanges but crucial stops from Vishal Kaith kept the Mariners in the game.

However, in the 22nd minute, it seemed like the Gaurs had opened the scoring when Alvaro Vazquez tapped the ball into the open net, but he was ruled offside. Despite all the relentless attacks, Goa went into the break level on terms.

But the home side turned up their attacking output in the second half by some margin and broke the deadlock in the 50th minute itself. Full-back Aibanbha Dohling scored for FC Goa in what was a top-drawer finish. A minute into the final quarter of the game, Fares Arnaout added a second for the Goans when he turned over a corner kick from Edu Bedia.

The final nail in the coffin was hammered in by substitute Noah Sadaoui, whose long-range effort crept into the back of the net in the 82nd minute despite Kaith getting a hand on it.

