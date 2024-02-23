ISL Points Table 2023-24: Updated Indian Super League standings after Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal FC match

Jamshedpur FC have moved into the top 6 following a 2-1 victory over East Bengal FC on Thursday, February 22. They are currently sixth in the Indian Super League 2023-24 points table with 20 points from 17 matches, including three losses, five wins, and as many draws.

The Men of Steel have a goal difference of three, having scored 23 goals and conceded 20 in the ongoing edition of the tournament.

Meanwhile, East Bengal FC have retained the eighth spot in the standings with 15 points from as many games. The Red and Gold Brigade have registered three wins, six draws, and six losses in the competition.

They also have a goal difference of one, having scored 17 goals and conceded 16 in the 10th edition of the Indian top-tier football league.

Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC are ninth and 10th with 15 points each from 14 and 16 matches, respectively. The Marina Machans have registered four wins, three draws, and seven losses, while the Blues have three wins, six draws, and seven losses to their name.

Chennaiyin FC have a goal difference of -7, scoring 16 and conceding 23 goals in the tournament. Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC have a negative goal difference of -10, scoring 15 and conceding 25 goals in the Indian Super League 2023-24.

Odisha FC (31 points), Mohun Bagan Super Giant (29 points), Mumbai City FC (28 points), FC Goa (28 points), and Kerala Blasters FC (26 points) are placed between first and fifth in the ISL standings.

North East United FC are seventh with 19 points from 16 matches. Punjab FC and Hyderabad FC are 11th and 12th with 14 and four points, respectively, from 15 matches apiece.

Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC to lock horns in upcoming ISL 2023-24 contest

Chennaiyin FC will host Mumbai City FC in a Matchday 16 contest on Friday, February 23, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. A win with three goals or more will see the Islanders move to the top of the ISL standings and a win with two goals or less will help them move to the second position.

The hosts can maximum go to the eighth position if they register a win against Mumbai City FC.