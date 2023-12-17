ISL Points Table 2023-24: Updated Indian Super League standings after Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal match

Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC are currently placed ninth and 10th, respectively, in the ISL Points Table 2023-24. The latter have only six points from 10 matches with one win, three draws, and six losses.

Meanwhile, the Blues have 10 points from 11 matches, having won a couple of them, drawn four, and lost five. They made no gains in the points table despite a 1-0 victory over Jamshedpur FC in their previous outing.

Mumbai City FC continue to sit in fourth place in the ISL 2023-24 standings after playing out a goalless draw against East Bengal FC. The Mumbai-based club has 16 points from eight games, having won and drawn four matches apiece.

East Bengal, on the other hand, are placed eighth in the Indian Super League standings with 10 points, having won a couple of matches and lost three. Their remaining four matches ended in draws.

FC Goa (20 points), Kerala Blasters FC (20 points) and Mohun Bagan Super Giant (19 points) occupy the first three positions in the ISL points table.

FC Goa are above the Blasters despite the same number of points, thanks to their better goal difference. They have a goal difference of eight, while the Blasters have a goal difference of four.

Odisha FC (14 points) and Chennaiyin FC (12 points) are placed fifth and sixth in the points table, having played eight and 10 matches, respectively.

NorthEast United FC is placed eighth in the standings with 10 points, while Punjab FC are 11th with five points.

Hyderabad FC are at the bottom of the ISL 2023-24 standings with four points.

ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC to host Hyderabad FC as Matchday 11 comes to an end

Odisha FC will take on Hyderabad FC in the last game of Matchday 11 on Sunday, December 17. The match will take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha.

A win for Odisha will see them move to the fourth position, while Hyderabad FC can go to the tenth position with a win against the Juggernauts.