ISL Points Table 2023-24: Updated Indian Super League standings after Mumbai City vs Jamshedpur FC match

Mumbai City FC suffered a 2-3 loss against Jamshedpur FC in their Indian Super League 2023-24 encounter at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai on Sunday, February 4.

As a result, Mumbai remain in fourth position in the standings with 22 points to their name from 12 matches. Mohun Bagan Super Giant are above them in third, with 26 points from 13 matches. They played out a 2-2 draw against their bitter rivals, East Bengal, on Saturday.

Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, have risen five spots in the table as a result of their win over Mumbai City. The Red Miners are now ranked seventh in the league with 13 points from 14 matches.

They have overtaken Bengaluru FC, Punjab FC, Chennaiyin FC, NorthEast United, and East Bengal with this win. Jamshedpur's resurgence under new head coach Khalid Jamil has been remarkable after their impressive performances in the Kalinga Super Cup and the 1-1 draw against NorthEast United last week.

Jamshedpur overturned a two-goal deficit to win on Sunday

In the contest between Mumbai City and Jamshedpur FC on Sunday, the Islanders opened the scoring in the 14th minute, thanks to a header from centre-back Tiri. The 32-year-old headed home Yoell van Nieff's corner from close range.

Alberto Noguera made the most of a Lallianzuala Chhangte cross in the 32nd minute and headed home another to double the Islanders' advantage.

The second half, however, went entirely the Red Miners' way, with Imran Khan picking up his second consecutive ISL goal with a brilliant left-footed shot to the bottom right corner in the 55th minute.

Mohammed Sanan provided the assist for Jeremy Manzorro's strike in the 59th minute to draw the scores level. The Frenchman converted a penalty in the 87th minute, completing the Jamshedpur comeback in style.

Mumbai City will now travel to Kolkata to take on East Bengal at the Salt Lake Stadium on February 13 whereas Jamshedpur host Bengaluru FC on February 11.