SC East Bengal head coach praises Hira Mondal ahead of their ISL clash against Mumbai City FC

SC East Bengal will take on Mumbai City FC in their next game in the Indian Super League (ISL).

The Red and Gold Brigade, who are currently 11th in the table, are mathematically out of this year's competition. They will take on the Islanders in a bid to spoil their opponent's chances of qualification as well.

SC East Bengal head coach Mario Rivera answered a few questions from the media ahead of his team's ISL clash against Mumbai City FC.

Marco believes full-back Hira Mondal will be a contender for the position in the Indian national team. Praising the young defender, he said:

"Hira is a fantastic player and has a very distinctive set of skills. I talk to him a lot. If he keeps going like this and learn every day, he will be on the national team soon. But for now, he needs to learn more and correct his mistakes. He is on the right track."

Mario added that after every match, the coaching staff analyzed the team's performance and worked on the mistakes made during the game to rectify them before the next encounter.

SC East Bengal head coach aware of threat possessed by Mumbai City FC

The Spaniard understands the quality possessed by Mumbai City FC and is also aware of their intent to proceed to the next round. He, however, recalled how the Kolkata-based club had managed to steal a draw in their last meeting.

Marco intends to play with risks and seek a favorable result. He said:

"If we play for a draw, we can stop them with a little luck like we did in the first leg but we are going to go for the win. We will have to take some risks and we are ready for it. East Bengal always plays to win."

SC East Bengal will look to put in a fight in their remaining games with the intention of salvaging something positive from this campaign.

Edited by Diptanil Roy