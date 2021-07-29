ISL Transfer News: ATK Mohun Bagan hand contract extension to Roy Krishna

The runners-up of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL), ATK Mohun Bagan, have handed a one-year contract extension to their star striker Roy Krishna. The club made the announcement on their social media early morning on the joyous occasion of 'Mohun Bagan Day.'

Roy Krishna is an international striker who has 41 international appearances to his name and has scored 29 goals for Fiji national team. Before arriving in India, Krishna played for various clubs in New Zealand like Waitakere United, Auckland City, and Wellington Phoenix.

Krishna made his first appearance in India in 2019 playing for ATK in the ISL. He scored 15 goals from 21 matches en route to helping the club win their third ISL title.

Playing for ATK Mohun Bagan in the previous ISL season, he scored 14 goals from 23 matches. However, he was helpless in the final as Mumbai City FC beat his side 2-1 to win the coveted ISL trophy.

There have been multiple rumors linking him to other ISL clubs like Mumbai City FC and teams outside India. However, by signing an extension with ATK Mohun Bagan, he has put all of them to bed.

What is ATK Mohun Bagan's strategy in the transfer window?

ATK Mohun Bagan has signed Liston Colaco, Ashutosh Mehta, Joni Kauko, and Hugo Boumous from other clubs this season. They are known to go all out in the transfer window and this season has been no different.

ATK Mohun Bagan's 2021 AFC Cup sojourn will begin on the 18th of August and clubs will be allowed to register only four foreign players. Out of those four, one of them must be from Asia.

With Boumous and Kauko already training with the team, Antonio Habas has to drop either Tiri or Krishna from the AFC Cup squad. It remains to be seen who gets the ax.

Edited by Diptanil Roy