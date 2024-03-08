"It will be a tough game but we have done our preparation" - Bipin Singh ahead of Mumbai City's clash with Jamshedpur FC | ISL 2023-24

Mumbai City FC winger Bipin Singh, who is one of the most critical cogs in their wheel, feels that Jamshedpur FC, whom they are facing on Friday, will not be an easy team to deal with.

Playing away from home - which Mumbai City will do against Jamshedpur FC - is not an easy proposition at all, but Bipin feels that his team has prepared well enough to tackle any challenge sent their way.

Addressing the media ahead of the game, Bipin mentioned that preparing well was the key to taking on Jamshedpur in their lair.

"We lost to Jamshedpur FC at home in Mumbai 3-2 in the reverse fixture. They played well in that game. And they’re doing very well in the second phase of the league too; they are playing well currently," said Bipin.

"They are a strong team. It will be a tough game but we have done our preparation in the way we want to play against them. We are ready and I hope we have a good game against Jamshedpur," he added.

"I’m very happy and I’m thankful to the club" - Bipin Singh

Bipin Singh in action against Punjab FC in his 100th ISL appearance. [MCFC]

Bipin Singh, who crossed the landmark of becoming the first player of Mumbai City FC to make it to a hundred ISL games in their previous game against Punjab FC, also opened up about this achievement of his.

The 28-year-old thanked the Islanders for giving him opportunities to push his limits and improve his game tremendously. He was effusive in his praise while thanking the club.

"I’m very happy. It’s not easy to play 100 games. For many years, Mumbai City FC has provided me with a lot of support and has given me plenty of opportunities to play for the team which has helped me improve (my game). I’m very happy and I’m thankful to the club as well," Bipin stated.