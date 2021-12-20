Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC - Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

After engaging 90 minutes of football, Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC played out a goalless draw in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Monday.

Ahead of the clash, a quick look at the points table would have quickly revealed the favorites for the game. The Red Mariners were up in the third spot while the Blues were down in the 10th spot. But how things unfolded tonight has yet again proved that on any given day, there are no favorites in the ISL.

Owen Coyle's Jamshedpur FC started on the front foot in the initial minutes of the game, pressing Bengaluru FC high up the field. Bengaluru coach Marco Pezzaiuoli stuck to his ideology of building out from the back. Jamshedpur FC were more than happy to continue their pressing and await a glaring error from the Blues' backline.

Greg Stewart, who scored a hat-trick in Jamshedpur's previous encounter against Odisha FC, was the pick of the attacking outlet.. The Scotsman troubled the Bengaluru FC defense with mazy runs and high pressing.

However, Jamshedpur FC lacked the presence of Nerijus Valskis up front after the Lithuanian forward suffered an injury during the pre-match warm-up. Jordan Murray replaced Valskis in the starting lineup. Although he added to the creativity, Jamshedpur FC lacked clinical finishing and off-the-ball movement that Valskis brings in the final third.

As the clock ticked on, Bengaluru FC slowly negated Jamshedpur FC's forward pressing and controlled the tempo of the game. In the 39th minute, Jamshedpur keeper TP Rehenesh was called to action. Ashique Kuruniyan delivered an inch-perfect delivery from the left for Cleiton Silva, who headed it towards goal. The Jamshedpur FC shot-stopper came up with a stunning save to deny the Brazilian.

Late in the first half, Jamshedpur FC suffered a massive blow after Komal Thatal injured himself. Boris Singh Thangjam replaced Thatal.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu stepping up for Bengaluru FC in the second half to deny Jamshedpur FC

While both teams stuck to their first-half approach after the break, the game opened up a little as desperation started to creep in. Chances started to fall on the plate for both sides.

Greg Stewart kept troubling the Bengaluru FC defense. However, his efforts on most occasions fell short due to the lack of support in the final-third.

The former Rangers forward created a threatening move in the 69th minute of the game. Stewart skipped past a few defenders, darted into the Bengaluru FC box and fired it low. Gurpreet Sandhu stepped up to the job and managed to keep the ball out.

Minutes later, the India No. 1 once again starred for Bengaluru FC with double saves off Peter Hartley and Jordan Murray.

In the 84th minute, Sunil Chhetri, the Indian skipper who has fallen out of favor at Bengaluru FC, came closest to opening the scoring for the Blues. Ashique Kuruniyan whipped in an inch-perfect ball from the free kick. Sunil Chhetri got between the defenders and headed the ball towards the Jamshedpur FC goal. But the ball deflected off Alan Costa and struck the crossbar.

