"Our strength at Jamshedpur FC is as a group" - Owen Coyle ahead of crucial clash against Hyderabad FC

Jamshedpur FC currently sit second in the points table and have been one of the most consistent sides in the Indian Super League this season. However, in their upcoming match, they'll probably face their toughest challenge of the season. They will face an equally impressive Hyderabad FC, who currently sit at the top.

The Nizams are one point above the Red Miners but the latter have a game in hand.

Asked how the team are going to approach the game against the Nizams, head coach Owen Coyle said:

"We are going to be playing fantastic opponents, an outstanding team with great individual talents along with a terrific coach. Manolo Marquez is somebody I go on very well with as he is outstanding in his coaching abilities. He’s a really nice man on a personal level. We know it's a tough game and a very competitive one as it always is in all the games. But equally, we have to make sure we are fresh and ready to try and win a tough game."

However, Coyle will have a massive hole to plug in the Jamshedpur FC starting lineup. Greg Stewart will miss the game owing to a suspension. About this, Coyle said:

"Our strength at Jamshedpur FC is as a group, that is why when we do have players missing out on games, we have other lads who are always ready to step in. Of course we don’t have Greg for the next game due to suspension and the skipper (Peter Hartley) is missing as well but it’s up to the other players to step up at such times and display their quality, which is what we will do."

"We tremendous satisfaction in the performances of the young Indian players" - Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle

Throughout the season, Owen Coyle has often prided himself on assembling a group of young Indian players. They were mostly disregarded by their former clubs and Coyle has utilized them to their fullest potential. The likes of Boris Singh Thangjam, Ritwik Kumar Das, and Komal Thatal have consistently stood up for Jamshedpur FC throughout the season.

Asked what he has made of the performances from the young Indians, Coyle said:

"We always expect the foreign players to deliver very good performances which is the reason they are brought to the club but myself as a coach and my staff take tremendous satisfaction in the performances of the young Indian players who have improved to such a level and the consistency shown in every game through their performances."

Further, speaking about their individual performances, Coyle added:

"So, as I mentioned before, I have worked with Dinliana when we were in Chennaiyin FC and I saw something in him using which he has excelled. Ricky as a full-back as well as our young wingers - Ritwik, Boris, Komal; Jitendra and Mobashir in the middle of the park. Mobashir stepped in after missing out in the first half of the season due to injury and is now up to speed. Ishan Pandita comes on and becomes an instant goal threat to the opposition every time he steps up on the field."

With a win against Hyderabad FC, the Men of Steel can climb right up to the top. But without Greg Stewart and Peter Hartley, it will be a massive challenge for Owen Coyle.

Edited by Aditya Singh