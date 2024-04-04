Punjab FC to play last two ISL 2023-24 home games behind closed doors

Indian Super League (ISL) debutants Punjab FC are all set to play their last two encounters of the season at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi behind closed doors due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’.

They are scheduled to play against Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal FC on April 6 and April 10, respectively. Both these sides were expected to draw large crowds at this venue due to their significant fan following.

"We regret to inform you that due to unforeseen circumstances, the matches against Mohun Bagan SG on April 6 and against East Bengal on April 10 will be played behind closed doors. The Shers will miss your (spectators') presence in the stands," the Punjab FC stated on their social platforms.

Punjab FC's qualification scenario in ISL 2023-24

Punjab FC are currently ranked ninth in the 12-team affair with 21 points from 20 encounters. They have secured five wins, suffered nine losses, and drawn six encounters with a goal difference of -9.

Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan SG are at the third rank with 12 wins, four losses, and three drawn clashes, picking up 39 points, while East Bengal FC are ranked eighth with five wins and nine losses.

Mumbai City are currently leading the points table with 44 points, followed by Odisha with 39 points in the tally. Punjab FC’s qualification scenario for the playoffs looks a bit complicated.

They need to win their remaining two games at home and hope Chennaiyin FC drops four more points, Bengaluru FC, North East United FC, and Jamshedpur FC drop points in any one of their remaining clashes. However, they are out of contention for the League Shield.

Notably, Punjab FC made it to the top flight of the Indian football league system following their promotion from the I League 2022-23 season.

In the I-League 2022-23 season, Punjab FC topped the charts with 16 wins, two losses, and four drawn clashes in 22 encounters, picking up 52 points with a goal difference of 29. They were 10 points ahead of the second-ranked club Sreenidi Deccan, which showed their dominance in the second-tier Indian football league system.