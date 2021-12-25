"Rajasthan United FC gave a new roadway to the state" - Club remains optimistic ahead of maiden I-League season

Newly-promoted Rajasthan United FC will commence their I-League 2021-22 journey with a clash against RoundGlass Punjab on Sunday. Following their impressive run in the qualifiers, RUFC became the first team from the desert state to make it to this level.

Since then, the side has recruited some big names from the Indian football circuit and a lot of eyeballs will be on RUFC. Asked during a virtual press conference what it means to represent the state of Rajasthan, Team Manager Gabriel Gomes said:

"There was a time when Rajasthan was totally off the Indian footballing map. But Rajasthan United FC gave a new roadway to the state. The amount of people who love football and support the team has been tremendous. It shows we're on the right track, but we've got to go out and perform on the given day."

RUFC's new signing Abhishek Ambekar, who was also present at the conference, was asked if the team felt added pressure.

"I don't think there's any extra pressure. The boys are pretty chill. The team's main strength is that we're united. Everyone's having fun on the pitch and off the field they are good friends too. We also have a very good coach and management that's adding to it as well," Ambekar said.

RUFC was founded in 2018 by Rajat Mishra, Kamal Singh Saroha and Swapnil as Jaipur Engineering College and Research Centre FC. The club was re-branded as Rajasthan United FC in 2020.

Asked if the rise of RUFC would also bolster the development of football at the grassroots level in Rajasthan, Gomes said:

"The target for our owners has always been the development of football at the grassroots level. They wanted to bring local players into the youth teams so these players could in turn grow up and play at the senior level. It's been going well. We already have two residential schools in Jaipur and we're working on another one. Grassroots is definitely the mainstay after the I-League."

"Will try to put up a beautiful game for the fans" - Rajasthan United FC head coach Francesc Bonet ahead of I-League season

In the build-up to the I-League season, RUFC roped in the services of Francesc Bonet as head coach. The 28-year-old is the youngest coach in the I-League this season and is also one of the youngest coaches in the league’s history.

The Spaniard was appointed earlier this month. Asked what his footballing philosophy is, Bonet said:

"I come from Barcelona. I like to have the ball and go for an offensive style of play. I want to attack, attack and attack as much as we can. Try to put up a beautiful game for the fans. My philosophy is always to win. So we'll try to combine both."

RUFC have put together a formidable side with a young and exciting coach at the helm. The club managed to rope in former Indian Super League star Marcelinho and former Mohun Bagan forward Komron Tursunov. Asked if the additions have made them the dark horses for the title, Gomes said:

"I can't call ourselves dark horses. But the signings have surely caused some ripples in the I-League. We have Marcelinho - one of the best players in the ISL. But it's not just about marquee signings. We've got a good mix of youngsters and experienced players like Ambekar and Shilton [D'Silva]. However, we might have the best team or the worst team, it all depends on how we're going to perform on the day."

Edited by Sanjay Rajan