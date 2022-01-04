Really happy with the way the boys are working: Renedy Singh ahead of SC East Bengal's clash against Bengaluru FC

After going winless in eight games, SC East Bengal are glued to the bottom spot in the Indian Super League (ISL) points table. However, interim coach Renedy Singh has lauded his side's progress after the draw against Hyderabad FC in the previous game.

Next, SC East Bengal lock horns with Bengaluru FC on Tuesday, who are on a run to recover from their struggling season. The Red & Gold Brigade have roped in a new head coach in Mario Rivera for the remainder of the season. But Renedy will be in charge till the Spaniard completes his quarantine.

Ahead of the clash, Renedy Singh, in a pre-match press conference, talked about the job at hand.

"When we played against Hyderabad FC, I think it was a good match. As I'll be there in charge for the next 3-4 matches, I have got time to work with the boys and the boys, they have worked hard and I'm really happy with that. They just have to continue and put that fight in the match against Bengaluru FC. So if they can work, what we have been working on for the last 5-6 days, I think we should be able to get good results," Renedy Singh said.

With the results not going their way, the coach was asked how difficult it is for him to players focused on the job at hand. The 42-year-old said:

"It's not easy. It's not easy at all when the player’s morale is down. But then in the last six days I think I'm really happy with the boys the way they worked. I think that they have shown that in every training and no complaints about that."

The interim coach further talked about the situation SC East Bengal are in.

"I think it's a difficult one at the place where we are in (11th in the league table). No one wants to be in this place. It's a difficult challenge. But for me, I take this challenge as a good challenge. This is a good time for us to show that we can do better. And I'm sure if we keep working hard and if we fight till the end, I'm sure we'll do better."

The worst match we played was against NorthEast United: Renedy Singh talks about SC East Bengal's season so far

SC East Bengal, in their eight games, have drawn and lost four each. They have been one of the leakiest defenses in the league and also one of the few teams struggling for goals.

They suffered a 0-3 drubbing at the hands of local rival ATK Mohun Bagan and a 4-6 defeat against Odisha FC. However, Renedy Singh believes SC East Bengal's performance in the 0-2 loss to NorthEast United was the weakest.

"The worst match that we've played, I think it was against NorthEast United. I didn't like the structure at all. Players, we could see that they have given up. So I don't want to see that again. But the match against Hyderabad, I repeat, was a good, complete team fight and we have to continue the same."

Asked what he has been working on since taking charge of the team, the former midfielder said:

"So in the last six days, although it's not a lot of time, what I was trying to do with the team was to have a better structure. Be safe while attacking and safe while defending. Try to make sure there is no gap in the middle and continue doing that. Let's see in tomorrow's match, if the players can put that fight into the game."

Edited by Aditya Singh