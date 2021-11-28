SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

ATK Mohun Bagan swept aside SC East Bengal 3-0 to go top of the ISL 2021-22 table. A flurry of goals in the first quarter of the game effectively sealed the result for the Mariners.

SC East Bengal began the game competitively. The Red and Gold Brigade looked better in possession in the opening five minutes, though they didn't really threaten the ATK Mohun Bagan defense. The Mariners had the first shot on goal via a long-distance effort from Roy Krishna that was easily saved by Arindam Bhattacharya.

That helped Antonio Habas' side grow in confidence and they eventually found the back of the net in the 12th minute. Hugo Boumous switched play with a brilliant pass to Joni Kauko, who then found Pritam Kotal.

Kotal exchanged passes with Manvir Singh to race past Bikash Jairu, before sending a cross into the box. Krishna, who was unmarked, volleyed it into the bottom corner for the first goal of the derby and his second of the new ISL season.

Before SC East Bengal could recover from the setback, ATK Mohun Bagan scored again. Kauko played a brilliant pass that split open the opposition defense to send Manvir Singh through on goal. The Indian winger took a touch and blasted a shot past Bhattacharya at the near post to make it 2-0.

Things went from bad to worse for SC East Bengal in the 23rd minute. A hopeful through ball from Boumous was pursued by the pacy Liston Colaco. However, the Indian winger looked destined to end second-best with Bhattacharya coming off his line to smother the ball.

However, the SC East Bengal keeper spilled it, with Colaco nicking the ball past him and placing it into an empty net. With just over a quarter of the game gone, ATK Mohun Bagan were already out of sight.

The Red and Gold Brigade's first real chance came via a long-range effort from Naorem Mahesh Singh in stoppage time, but his shot was deflected over the bar. SC East Bengal then spurned an even better opportunity when a good cross into the box was laid off for Antonio Perosevic by Mohammed Rafique.

The Croatian striker's effort took a minor deflection and went out for a corner. ATK Mohun Bagan dealt with the resulting set-piece and the referee blew for half-time in Match 9 of the 2021-22 ISL season.

ATK Mohun Bagan ease through second half against SC East Bengal to pick up second ISL 2021-22 win

The second half saw a massive fall in intensity from both teams. SC East Bengal tried to push ATK Mohun Bagan back, but couldn't really test their defense. ATK, meanwhile, were comfortable moving the ball around thanks to their three-goal advantage.

The best chance of the second half fell to Manolo Marquez's side when Naorem Singh found Rafique with an excellent cross. However, the latter's side-foot effort went tamely wide of the post.

ATK Mohun Bagan kept their defense compact in the second half and waited to hit SC East Bengal on the counter. They created a handful of opportunities to score a fourth goal, but did not convert.

It didn't matter in the end, however, as Habas' side ran out 3-0 winners to go top of the 2021-22 ISL table. ATK Mohun Bagan have now scored seven goals in two matches and Habas will be delighted with the fluidity of his front six.

The manner in which ATK Mohun Bagan's attack and midfield interchanged positions throughout the game aided their domination. East Bengal couldn't deal with the fluidity of the Mariners' system and could have easily conceded more goals.

The Red and Gold Brigade find themselves ninth in the ISL 2021-22 table, having picked up just one point from two matches. Coach Marquez will also need to find a way to improve an attack that has delivered just one goal across 180 minutes of action.

