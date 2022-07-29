Subhasish Roy and Souvik Chakrabarti sign for Emami East Bengal

Subhasish Roy and Souvik Chakrabarti have signed a contract with East Bengal. Souvik signed a 3-year deal while Subhasish a 2-year contract. These signings may be announced by the club management very soon.

Souvik Chakrabarti started his football career for Air India FC. He later moved on to play for Mohun Bagan and United SC.

In 2014, he was drafted into the Delhi Dynamos squad. He has represented Jamshedpur FC, Mumbai City FC, and Hyderabad FC in ISL. Last season, he was an integral member of Hyderabad FC's ISL-winning squad.

He represented Hyderabad FC on 16 occasions and played an important part in taking them to the final.

Subhasish Roy started his football career at Tata Football Academy. He was then signed by East Bengal Management. In 2014, he won the maiden ISL title with Atletico De Kolkata.

His performance in the opening ISL made him a fan favourite. He has represented Jamshedpur FC, Kerala Blasters, and North East United FC in the ISL. He also has a lot of international experience. Subhasish has represented the Indian national team on eight occasions.

East Bengal had a horrendous ISL 2020-21 and 21-22 season

The Kolkata-based club finished ninth in the ISL 2020-21 season, managed by Liverpool star Robbie Fowler. At the start of the 2021-22 season, he was replaced by Manolo Diaz, but the team did not stand much of a chance.

Due to the Spaniard's poor start to the season, the club fired him and assistant coach Renedy Singh took over in his place.

Because Renedy lacked an AFC Pro License, Mario Rivera was hired as their head coach. Three different coaches in a season had a negative impact on their performance and they finished last in the standings with only one win in 20 games.

Officials from East Bengal have already begun assembling their roster for next season. For the CFL and Durand Cup, they've already signed Nabi Hussain Khan, Mahitosh Roy, Dip Saha, Suryash Jaiswal, and Aditya Patra.

Mohammed Rakip and Ivan Gonzalez - both ISL players - have joined the Kolkata club. Jerry Mawihmingthanga of Chennaiyan FC has also been signed. They've already named Stephen Constantine as head coach, with Bino George as his assistant.

The squad is expected to start their practice next week and they plan to train abroad

