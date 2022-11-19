"This is my job" - Odisha FC striker Pedro Martin reveling in his super-sub role after cameo against East Bengal | ISL 2022-23

Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata witnessed a shambolic collapse from East Bengal, alongside a special comeback from Odisha FC on Friday, November 18.

The Red and Gold Brigade went flying high into half-time after bagging a two-goal lead thanks to Semboi Haokip and Naorem Mahesh Singh. But after the break, the visitors were hungry and Stephen Constantine's side looked clueless. Head coach Josep Gombau introduced four early substitutes, including Pedro Martin.

The Spaniard made an instant impact as he scored twice in a span of two minutes to restore parity. The first goal came from a neat finish from an acute angle while the former Atletico Madrid forward nodded home the equalizer moments later. Eventually, Odisha FC went on to win the tie 4-2 and conquer the three points.

Sportskeeda caught up with the leading man behind Odisha FC's comeback, Pedro, for an exclusive interaction after the game. Speaking about his two goals, the elated striker briefly noted:

"My first goal came from a good pass from Diego [Mauricio]. I was concentrated when I had the option to score and also had good luck. The second was also the same."

The Malaga-born player was brought on by Gombaucright after the half-time break. At the time, the visitors were trailing by two goals but Pedro completely turned the game on its head.

What message did Gambau give the forward before subbing him on? Pedro revealed:

"In the dressing room, the coach told me, 'Pedro, when you're on the ground, stay concentrated, be strong and work hard.' For me, it's very simple and easy. I am very happy with the three points and the brace. Today, it was me who scored but it was a good job from the whole team."

This is not the first time the Europa League winner has had a match-winning cameo off the bench. It's unlikely that this will be his last. Against Kerala Blasters earlier in the season, the Spaniard came on as a substitute and scored the winner in the 86th minute.

What has he made of his role as an impact substitute under Gombau? Pedro passionately opined:

"This is my job. When the coach wants me to play, I'll play. Whether it's 90 minutes or even 30 minutes, I don't know. He does. But when I'm on the pitch, I want to play with a positive mentality. I don't want to complain and say, 'I'm not in the starting lineup, I'm bored.' I am very happy today with the coach and the team."

Finally, Pedro was quick to laud his teammates before concluding the interaction. Although the home side completely dominated Odisha in the opening half, Odisha FC had the character to script a sensational fightback. But the Spaniard stressed that it's important to bottle the spirit and utilize it throughout the rest of the season, saying:

"The character my teammates showed was very good. In the first half, East Bengal showed better character than us. But in the second half, my team changed the match. This mentality is very important and we'll have to keep it intact throughout the season."

Odisha FC head coach Josep Gombau lauds Pedro Martin's heroic performance against East Bengal

Meanwhile, Gombau, in the post-match press conference, lauded the forward's game-changing brace. In response to a Sportskeeda query, the Odisha FC gaffer stated:

"It [Pedro's performance] was very good. He played just 45 minutes and scored two goals which helped us come back into the game. I think he's doing very well and we're happy. We know he has potential and that's how we designed the team with him and Diego."

With Pedro firing all cylinders and Diego Mauricio constantly proving his worth, Gombau and Odisha FC have a favorable conundrum of choosing between the two forwards in their starting lineup. But the Spaniard's commitment and understanding of the role shows that even off the bench, Pedro will haunt the opposition's defenses for games to come.

Poll : 0 votes