Updated Points Table: Bengaluru FC leapfrog Odisha FC to break into the Top 6 | ISL 2022-23

After the doubleheader on Saturday, January 28, the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 league standings saw some tectonic shifts in the Top 6. For the first time since October last year, Bengaluru FC (BFC) broke into knockout berths after their comprehensive first-half performance against Chennaiyin FC (CFC).

Sivasakthi Narayan scored a brace, while Rohit Kumar bagged a goal for BFC in the first 45 minutes. Although Edwin Sydney Vanspaul pulled a goal back in the second half, it was too little too late for the Marina Machans to script a comeback.

The Blues now have 22 points from 16 matches and are in sixth spot in the ongoing ISL. They leapfrogged Odisha FC, who slumped to a 2-0 defeat against ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) later in the day.

1 16 13 3 0 47 14 33 42 2 15 11 2 2 30 9 21 35 3 15 8 3 4 19 13 6 27 4 16 8 2 6 30 24 6 26 5 14 8 1 5 23 22 1 25 6 16 7 1 8 19 20 -1 22 7 15 7 1 7 21 25 -4 22 8 15 4 5 6 25 29 -4 17 9 15 4 0 11 17 31 -14 12 10 16 2 3 11 14 30 -16 9 11 15 1 1 13 13 41 -28 4

Meanwhile, the victory put the Mariners third in the ISL league standings. They are now eight points behind second-placed Hyderabad FC.

For Chennaiyin and Odisha, the losses bring a lot of trouble as both of them are currently out of the knockout spots of ISL 2022-23. The Juggernauts still have a game in hand over Bengaluru and can still break into the top 6.

Bengaluru FC capitalize on Chennaiyin FC's defensive errors to take home three points

Despite an initial measured approach from Chennaiyin, Simon Grayson's men pulled ahead in the 15th minute when Sivasakthi Narayan caught out the opposition defense napping on the counter. The young forward started his blistering run in his own half before calmly tucking the ball past CFC custodian Samik Mitra.

Minutes later, Sivasakthi capitalized on another defensive error from Chennaiyin to double the lead. Thomas Brdaric and Chennai were left stunned as they were down by two goals in no time. BFC piled on their misery further. With some intense pressing, Rohit Kumar won possession just outside the opposition box and placed the ball past the goalkeeper.

After introducing some fresh legs in the second half, the Marina Machans showed some impetus going forward, but could only pull a goal back through Edwin Sydney Vanspaul.

ATK Mohun Bagan climb to third in ISL standings with a win over Odisha FC

Right from the get-go, ATKMB looked like the side on the front foot. Hugo Boumous played the ball into the path of Dimitri Petratos, who scored in the third minute to give the hosts the early advantage. Narender Gahlot was unable to stop the ball from reaching Petratos due to an Osama Malik deflection.

After taking the lead, the Mariners took control of the game and created some good chances, which they failed to convert.

But finally, in the 80th minute, Petratos scored his second as he converted an Asish Rai cross to secure the victory for ATK Mohun Bagan.

