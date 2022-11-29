Updated Points Table: East Bengal crawl up to eighth in ISL 2022-23 after victory against Jamshedpur FC

After a crucial 1-3 victory against last season's Shield winners, Jamshedpur FC, on Sunday (November 27), East Bengal have risen a spot in the Indian Super League (ISL) standings to eighth. Currently, Stephen Constantine's men have nine points from eight matches.

Meanwhile, the Red Miners have now suffered their fourth consecutive defeat. Aidy Boothroyd's have just four points from their seven matches. They're in 10th while NorthEast United FC are stuck at rock bottom without a single point in their kitty.

While the bottom of the table only had slight alterations, it was at the top where a tectonic shift took place during the matchweek.

Hyderabad FC, after suffering their second consecutive defeat, were dethroned by high-flying Mumbai City FC in the number one position. The Islanders are unbeaten in the league and look relentless with their attacking football.

Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, broke their four-game losing streak and registered a clinical 0-2 victory against FC Goa, who fell to fifth.

Clinical East Bengal delivers comprehensive victory against Jamshedpur FC

The encounter was a quintessential example of a winning performance from Constantine's side. The Red and Gold Brigade started the game on the front foot and broke the deadlock within 93 seconds. Naorem Mahesh Singh whipped in a curling cross at the far post and a flying Suhair VP tucked it into the bottom corner.

Even before Jamshedpur could compose themselves, they were already chasing the game. Soon after, they conceded a second when Mahesh yet again delivered an inch-perfect cross for Cleiton Silva, who made a well-timed run behind the defenders and slotted the ball in. Within 26 minutes, East Bengal were 2-0 up and running away with the game.

However, Jamshedpur, who rekindled after giving up two early goals, grabbed one back near the conclusion of the first half. The referee pointed to the spot after Lalchungnunga was found to have elbowed Harry Sawyer while defending a header. Jay Emmanuel-Thomas stepped up to take the spot kick and readily seized it.

After the half-time break, the Torchbearers buried the ghost of the collapse against Odisha FC and showed great maturity. Silva completed his brace and Mahesh bagged a hat-trick of assists as East Bengal added their third goal of the night. The left winger played a grounded through-ball between the opposition players and the Brazilian talisman was the quickest to react as he guided the ball past the keeper.

After securing a two-goal lead in the 58th minute, East Bengal showed great maturity to seal the victory and the three valuable points.

